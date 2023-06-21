This post contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive compensation when you click on links.
Nosebleeds can be frightening. We often associate them with serious injury and illness—a misconception that seemingly stems from TV shows and films—and it’s always worrying when you have fresh blood pouring from an orifice that's mere inches from your brain. But in pregnancy, they are even scarier.
The good news is that most nosebleeds are completely harmless, even in pregnant women. The bad news is that pregnancy and nosebleeds seem to go hand in hand, and if you're pregnant, there's a good chance you'll have a nosebleed or two.
So, what causes them and what can you do about them?
How Common Are Nosebleeds During Pregnancy?
A study of nearly 1,500 pregnant women found that nosebleeds occurred in 0.3% of participants , compared with just 6.2% of non-pregnant women. It's a small group, but if we assume that these figures are true across a wider population, it means you are 3.2x more likely to have a nosebleed during pregnancy.
So, even if you typically don't suffer from nosebleeds, there's a good chance you will while pregnant.
What Causes Pregnancy Nosebleeds?
Most nosebleeds occur as a result of damage to the Kiesselbach's plexus, a network of arteries that supplies blood to the nasal septum. The blood vessels are small and delicate. It doesn't take much to rupture them, and when that happens, the nose bleeds.
Nose picking is one of the most common causes, as errant fingernails and even hard skin can nick those vessels. Clearly, though, pregnancy doesn't increase the prevalence of nose-picking, so what else is going on?
Increased blood volume
You probably know that mild anemia is a common complaint during pregnancy. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends daily antenatal supplementation of iron to combat this issue. What you might not know is that it's caused by greater blood volume.
Simply put, blood volume increases significantly and thus reduces the concentration of iron. That increased volume can also place additional pressure on the blood vessels, including the small and fragile vessels in the nose.
You still need a catalyst, whether that be a nick from a fingernail or a knock on the nose, but ruptures occur much more easily.
Hormonal changes
Pregnancy hormones can affect the nose and may increase the risk of nosebleeds. Estrogen is known to cause nasal congestion, for instance, and if your nose is congested you may be more inclined to blow it or rub it. In combination with the increased blood flow, these things can trigger a rupture.
Progesterone also plays a role by increasing blood flow and making the nose more susceptible.
Dry air and dehydration
It's very easy to get dehydrated when you're pregnant. You may also spend more time indoors with the thermostat turned up. These habits can dry out the nasal membranes, causing them to crack and exposing the tiny blood vessels underneath.
Pregnancy rhinitis
Also known as gestational rhinitis, pregnancy rhinitis affects about a fifth of pregnant women and leads to conditions such as nasal congestion, sneezing, and runny nose. The mucous membranes swell and become irritated, placing more stress on the blood vessels.
How to Prevent Nosebleeds During Pregnancy
Although nosebleeds are more common during pregnancy, they're not an inevitability and there are a few things you can do to prevent them.
Use a humidifier
A humidifier introduces moisture into your home, ensuring you're not constantly inhaling dry air. It could make it easier to breathe and will also prevent your nostrils from drying out.
Use petroleum jelly
A dab of petroleum jelly is very effective at protecting your nose against dryness and may guard against damage from nose blowing and rubbing. Don't overdo it and make sure you can still breathe easily.
Blow your nose gently
Blowing your nose too hard could lead to a rupture. The sensitive blood vessels in your nose are at capacity when you're pregnant, and one forceful blow could be all they need to break and bleed.
Get lots of rest
Lying down is the worst thing that you can do when you have a nosebleed, as the blood will flow straight down your throat and could impact your breathing and make you nauseous. But the rest of the time, you need to get your fill of relaxation and sleep. It'll keep your stress levels low, reduce your blood pressure, and could prevent nosebleeds and other complications.
Take over-the-counter medications
If you're struggling with congestion and other sinus issues, consider taking over-the-counter medications. There are a few different oral decongestants, as well as nasal sprays. Check the leaflet before starting a course of new medication and speak with your doctor if you're not sure about something.
How to Stop a Nosebleed During Pregnancy
There is a very easy way to stop a nosebleed:
1. Try to stay calm
2. Sit upright and lean forward slightly
3. Pinch your nostrils closed
4. Wait for 10 to 15 minutes
5. Refrain from checking to see if the bleeding has stopped
If that doesn't work, just try again, and if the bleeding persists after a couple of attempts, seek medical attention.
If you suffer from regular nosebleeds, there are some additional methods you can use. For instance, Nampons are small absorbent sticks that contain a blood clotting agent. They stop nosebleeds quickly and effectively and the material won't cling to wounds or irritate the nose like cotton and tissues.
Afrin decongestant nasal spray may also help. It works by constricting the blood vessels in your nose, thus restricting the flow of blood.
FAQs
When should I be concerned about a nosebleed during pregnancy?
You should seek medical care if you experience additional symptoms, such as dizziness, lightheadedness, and difficulty breathing. Medical intervention may be needed if the bleeding is very heavy or doesn't stop after 30 minutes.
When do pregnancy nosebleeds start?
Nosebleeds can appear sporadically throughout your pregnancy, but they usually begin in the first trimester.
Does preeclampsia cause nosebleeds?
Although nosebleeds are not necessarily an indicator of preeclampsia, they can be a symptom. Watch out for additional symptoms such as high blood pressure, visual disturbances, and excess swelling.
Can nosebleeds affect pregnancy?
Nosebleeds won't adversely affect your baby, nor will they have a long-term impact on your health. They are common and mostly harmless. However, if you experience frequent nosebleeds, you should consult your healthcare provider.
Conclusion: Nosebleeds During Pregnancy
The hormonal changes and increased blood volume that you experience while pregnant can both increase your risk of nosebleeds. An actual trigger is still needed, but as noted in the guide above, there are many such catalysts, including everything from nose blowing and nose picking to dry air.
We can't stress enough that most nosebleeds are harmless. It might not feel like that, but they are very rarely connected to anything serious or life-threatening. Still, if you feel that something isn't right or your nosebleeds are frequent and occur in combination with other symptoms (dizziness, light-headedness, nausea), you should consult a medical professional.
