Nosebleeds are common in young children. They're not very "picky" about where they put their fingers, and this leads to the sort of nicks and scrapes that cause nosebleeds.
But what about adults? You can get a nosebleed at any age, so what are the most common causes of nosebleeds for adults?
Dry Air
Most nosebleeds are caused by dry air. Whether you're spending a lot of time in states like Arizona and Nevada or staying indoors with the thermostat as high as it can go, it dries out your nasal lining and exposes the blood vessels underneath.
If you remain exposed to those conditions, it'll just get worse and you may find yourself suffering from frequent nosebleeds.
Nose Injury
Direct trauma is a common cause of nosebleeds in adults. How common it is will depend on your profession and hobbies. Obviously, if you play contact sports and spend your weekends in the boxing ring you're much more exposed than if you work from home and rarely leave the house. Still, if the knock is hard enough and in the right place, it can cause a nosebleed.
Most of the time, it's nothing to worry about. The trauma has simply ruptured the blood vessels and the issue should pass when the bleeding stops and the wound heals. But if it's accompanied by dizziness, light-headedness, and/or nausea, you should seek medical attention.
Upper Respiratory Infections
Anything that irritates the nose can cause nosebleeds, and that includes colds, flu, and sinus infections.
Your nose tickles, so you rub it. You sneeze and then wipe it. And when all of that mucous accumulates and dries, you blow, blow, and blow again until the house of snot falls down. It's pretty taxing on your little nose and all of the fragile blood vessels within.
To prevent these issues, use moistened tissues and refrain from blowing too much.
Brittle Nails in Older Adults
The nasal septum has lots of small blood vessels that are easily ruptured. A scratch from a fingernail is all it takes, and it can happen at any age. It's more common in young children, as they're not known for their manicured fingers or personal hygiene, but as you enter your senior years, the risks return.
The older you get, the thicker and harder your fingernails become. In combination with reduced dexterity, this makes it hard to keep your nails neat and trim. They're lethal weapons, and if you start digging around in your nasal cavity, you could nick and rupture the delicate blood vessels.
Deviated Septum
Dry air affects your nose in more ways than you thought. For instance, if you have a deviated septum, you may experience more frequent nosebleeds as the angle of the septum creates an imbalance of airflow, leading to dryness.
A deviated septum can also cause difficulty breathing and lead to issues such as sleep apnea.
Chronic Use of Decongestant Nasal Sprays
Decongestant nasal sprays like Afrin (oxymetazoline) have been recommended as a potential cure for nosebleeds, as they constrict the blood vessels. Saline nasal sprays can also lubricate the nasal lining, protecting against damage from dry air. But some nasal sprays dehydrate the nose and make the issue worse.
Such is the case with steroidal nasal sprays like Flonase and Nasonex, but of which have been known to trigger mild nosebleeds.
Recreational Drug Use
Chronic use of intranasal drugs like cocaine can permanently damage the inside of the nose. The media is littered with stories of reckless celebrities who have partially or fully eroded their septum due to excessive drug use. But you don't need to be an addict to cause damage, and even occasional drug use can damage the nose and cause bleeding.
High Blood Pressure and Blood Clotting Disorders
There is a link between high blood pressure and nosebleeds, but that doesn't mean you'll always get nosebleeds if you have high blood pressure, nor does it mean a nosebleed is a sign of high blood pressure.
It's more likely that the increased pressure simply causes more aggressive nosebleeds, thus making them more likely to cause distress and even result in emergency room visits.
If have a blood clotting disorder or take blood thinning medication, the blood won't clot as easily and it may be difficult to stop the bleeding, leading to an increased risk of complications.
Chemical Irritants
Fire and smoke inhalation—along with vapor from household chemicals and industrial chemicals—can all irritate the nose. Wear a mask when you're around chemicals and try to stay clear of cigarette smoke (that's good advice whether it causes nosebleeds or not!).
What Causes Nosebleeds in People Who Rarely Get Them?
You might be thinking that none of the above apply to you as your habits haven't changed, you breathe the same air, pick your nose the same amount, and haven't had any recent colds or sinus issues, and yet you're suddenly getting nosebleeds.
What gives? Should you be panicking?
Well, not really. Everything has to start sometime. Even if you've never had nosebleeds, you could still get one from picking your nose, living somewhere hot and dry, or keeping the thermostat high all day.
It could be that you nicked your nasal lining a few days ago and keep knocking the scab. It could be that your lifestyle/diet is making you more exposed. It could be related to medication. Maybe you're just getting old.
Either way, it's usually not something to worry about. But of course, if you're getting frequent nosebleeds with no obvious cause, it's worth getting them checked out. In rare cases, there could be an underlying condition, and the sooner you get checked, the better. Most of the time, your doctor will just highlight an innocuous cause and give you the peace of mind that you need.
FAQs
What causes nose bleeding in adults out of nowhere?
If it feels like the bleeding started out of nowhere, it's most likely related to dry air. Your nose won't always feel sore or even dry before those vessels rupture and start to bleed.
What can nosebleeds be a symptom of?
We tend to associate nosebleeds with serious conditions, but they are very rarely life-threatening and often have innocent causes.
Is there a quick and easy way to stop nosebleeds?
You can use the old “pinch and lean” method, which should take around 10 to 15 minutes. You can also try Nampons, which are inserted in the nose to soak up the blood and stop the bleeding. They are much safer than tissues and cotton balls and are specifically designed for this purpose.
When should you be worried about a nosebleed?
There is more cause for concern if the bleeding is heavy or won't stop. Additional caution is also advised in those with bleeding disorders and those taking blood thinning medicine.
Can dehydration cause nosebleeds?
Yes, as it can dry out your nasal lining. Your body has to get moisture from somewhere, and if you're not drinking enough water, your whole body will feel the effects.
Conclusion: Nosebleeds in Adults
Ultimately, the things that cause nosebleeds in adults are the same as in children. Adults are a little less reckless and tend not to stick crayons or dirty fingers up their noses, but they are just as susceptible to damage from dry air, trauma, irritants, and sinus issues.
Remember, if you have a nosebleed, pinch the soft part of your nose to apply direct pressure, sit upright, and wait for at least 10 minutes. Resist the temptation to check if the bleeding has stopped, and if the blood is still flowing after 10 minutes, try again. In case of heavy or persistent bleeding, seek medical attention.
