Millions of Americans struggle with allergies; some minor, some severe. They occur when the immune system overreacts to allergens (pet dander, mold, pollen) and releases histamine, leading to an array of symptoms such as nasal congestion, itchy eyes, and sneezing.
For many sufferers, allergies are also accompanied by the occasional nosebleed. It's not the most common symptom, but it's one of the messiest and most inconvenient. So, what's happening here?
Why Do Allergies Cause Nosebleeds?
There are two types of nosebleeds: anterior and posterior. The latter occurs in the back of the nose while the former occurs in the front.
Anterior nosebleeds, which originate in the nasal septum, are the most common and least serious. They are also the type of nosebleed typically seen in allergy sufferers.
The nasal septum is full of tiny blood vessels. When these vessels rupture, they trigger a bleed. One of the most common causes of nosebleeds is nose picking, as fingernails can nick those blood vessels.
This might be an issue if you're struggling with seasonal allergies and feeling like you constantly need to root around in there to remove dried mucus, but more than likely, your allergy nosebleeds are caused by one of the following:
Irritation
Allergy symptoms can include congestion, runny nose, and sneezing, and all of these things lead to rubbing, picking, and blowing. It places an immense amount of stress on the nasal cavity and exposes the blood vessels within.
It's why your nose might feel sore and itchy even when the symptoms subside, as it's still irritated and it may take a few days for that irritation to fade.
Dehydration
Nasal dryness is one of the most common causes of nosebleeds. That dryness is often the result of spending too long in heated indoor air or living in very hot/cold and dry climates. But it can also result from allergy symptoms, as all that rubbing and nose blowing dries out the nose.
Once that happens, the nasal membranes can dry and crack, exposing the blood vessels and causing ruptures.
Medications
Although decongestants can relieve seasonal allergy symptoms, they can also cause inflammation, irritation, and dryness when used to excess. Other allergy medications may have a similar effect.
Swelling
Allergies inflame the nose and cause swelling, increasing the risk of nosebleeds by placing more pressure on the small blood vessels.
How to Deal with Nosebleeds and Other Allergy Symptoms
Now that you know why those nosebleeds are happening, what can you do about them and how can you manage other allergy symptoms?
Take over-the-counter medications
Antihistamines are the most common medication used for seasonal allergies. They deal with the excess histamine that the body creates and may relieve some of the symptoms associated with its release. The most common antihistamines available over the counter include cetirizine (Zyrtec) and diphenhydramine (Benadryl). Some of these drugs cause drowsiness and other side effects, so make sure you read the label.
Eye drops are effective if you have dry, red, and itchy eyes, and you can also get strong nasal sprays like desloratadine (Clarinex) on prescription.
If you're looking for something a little more natural, you can try some stinging nettles (typically available as a dried product or extract), curcumin (the active ingredient in turmeric), and high-quality honey. However, these are complementary at best, they won't work for everyone, and some argue that they don't work at all.
Keep Nampons on stand by
For many allergy sufferers, Nampons are just as important as nasal sprays and antihistamines. They are small absorbent sticks that you insert in the nostril during a nosebleed. The stick absorbs the blood and expands to form a plug. Nampons also contain a blood clotting agent to hasten the healing process and they won't stick to wounds or irritate the nasal cavity like tissues and cotton balls.
They come in packs of 3+ sticks and each stick is individually wrapped, making them easy to store in a medicine cabinet, first aid kit, or in your purse/pocket.
Protect your nasal passages
Allergies don't cause nosebleeds directly. The problem lies with all the dryness, swelling, and irritation, so try to protect your nose and think about this damage when you have those allergies.
Don't blow your nose too forcefully, refrain from picking, and use moistened tissues when rubbing and wiping your nose.
Use a humidifier
A humidifier will introduce some moisture to the air, protecting your nasal passages and potentially helping you to breathe easier. It's especially important if you live in a very dry area or constantly have the thermostat turned up, as you'll be compounding the issue.
Use petroleum jelly
A dab of petroleum jelly inside your nose could protect against dryness and irritation. Don't use too much and make sure it doesn't restrict your breathing. The goal is just to create a moisture barrier that traps moisture and stops the inside of your nose from getting too dry.
Get plenty of rest
Relax, unwind, and get plenty of sleep. Your body is going through a lot right now, and it needs sleep to recharge and refresh. It might not do much to prevent nosebleeds, but it will ensure you're better prepared to deal with other allergy symptoms.
See a doctor if you get frequent nosebleeds
Nosebleeds are common in sufferers of seasonal allergies, and you may also experience them frequently if you get a lot of colds or spend time in a hot and dry environment. But if you're getting them frequently and they are becoming a nuisance, you should consult with your doctor.
Most nosebleeds are harmless, but there are some very rare exceptions and it's always worth getting checked out. What's more, a doctor can provide assistance with regard to preventing and curing the issue, such as recommending lifestyle changes or medical intervention.
Conclusion: Allergies and Nosebleeds
In the spring and summer, you should be enjoying the sunshine and smelling the flowers, not cupping handfuls of blood as it pours from your nose or dealing with constant headaches and sinus issues. So, start fighting back against those allergies and the issues that they cause:
- Take OTC medications like antihistamines
- Keep the nasal passages moist
- Buy a pack or two of Nampons
- Don't pick your nose or blow too hard
- Speak with a medical professional if your nosebleeds persist
Follow these steps to make the next allergy season a little less snotty and bloody and a lot more tolerable.
