In a May 25 ruling, the 4th District Court of Appeal (4DCA) ruled San Bernardino County Measure K valid in every major aspect.
Measure K, an effort to reform both compensation and term limits for San Bernardino County elected supervisors, was overwhelmingly approved by county voters in November of 2020. The measure proposed a single four-year term, along with setting elected supervisors’ compensation on par with the county’s median household income.
The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors ignored this clear message from voters. Rather than aggressively implementing the voters’ will, the board circled the wagons and sued the county’s Clerk of the Board in order to halt implementation of Measure K and ward off the voters’ intent.
While San Bernardino County Superior Court Judge Ronald Alvarez agreed with the Board of Supervisors, the 4DCA was having none of it. Justice P.J. Ramirez’s opinion:
• Upheld the voters’ right to establish a single, four-year term
• Upheld the voters’ right to establish compensation limits for elected supervisors via initiative
• Ruled Measure K was valid as of Dec. 18, 2020
• Orders the lower court to ensure certification and filing of Measure K
The appeal court also ruled that AB 428, a bill designed and sponsored by Assemblyman Chad Mayes to torpedo Measure K via state law, does not apply to charter counties. AB4 28 altered state law to ensure voters could set no less than two, four-year term limits for county supervisors. Despite being approved by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Justice Ramirez’s ruling limits AB428 to general counties only. San Bernardino County is a charter county and is therefore exempt from AB4 28.
In a statement released recently, The Red Brennan Group, a local non-profit dedicated to “Big-Hearted Communities and Small Government” said:
It has been our privilege to support Measure K’s sponsor Nadia Renner. While this ruling solidifies San Bernardino County voters’ right to initiative, the status of real political reform in the county remains clouded because of Measure D. This measure was placed on the 2022 ballot by the five sitting supervisors and was specifically designed to target Measure K. Every aspect of the county supervisors’ initiative was designed to trick county voters. Presented to voters as tax reform, Measure D instead guaranteed continually increasing compensation for county supervisors, reset the baseline for the current supervisors allowing them to serve an additional 12 years if reelected, and overturned the voter-approved Measure K. The supervisors partnered with local developers, public unions, and a variety of other special interest groups to spend over $1.2 million to pass Measure D.
Despite being labeled as “The most despicable, deceptive campaign we’ve seen in a long time” by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, the immense amount of money invested by the county political elite successfully carried the deception and Measure D was approved by the voters.
The Red Brennan Group spokesmen went on to say:
Our organization has challenged Measure D on the basis that it was intended to mislead county voters. While the trial court ruled against us, we trust the Appeal Court will be as equally clear-eyed when considering Measure D as they were with Measure K. The California Constitution states: “All political power is inherent in the people. Government is instituted for their protection, security, and benefit, and they have the right to alter or reform it when the public good may require.” For far too long the county ruling class has misused and abused both the legal and political process to stymie real reform of government. County voters must hold local government accountable and ensure the political class acquiesces to voter-approved reform.
For more information, visit https://redbrennan.org/court-agrees-with-san-bernardino-county-voters.
(Tom Murphy is president of the Red Brennan Group, which is based in Fontana.)
