The County of San Bernardino is considering the Bloomington Business Park Specific Plan this week. There has been much conversation around this project and why it’s needed, so a bit of history is helpful.
The community of Bloomington faces a crossroads: continued population growth along with a severe shortage of essential community resources, such as employment opportunities, quality infrastructure and emergency response services. Most roads have no sidewalks, many roads are in disrepair, there are few streetlights, and illegal unpermitted truck yards abound in the middle of residential neighborhoods.
As an unincorporated area, Bloomington relies on the county to provide basic services such as public safety, code enforcement, senior services and parks and recreation for our youth.
The Bloomington Municipal Advisory Committee (MAC) was established by the County Board of Supervisors to advise on local community concerns. After a presentation to the Bloomington MAC in 2016 showing that Bloomington does not create nearly enough revenue to support the meager services it receives from the county, the MAC sat down with county staff to chart a path forward to self-sufficiency and increased services that our residents need and deserve. Out of this need the idea of creating a specific plan to allow industrial development in one or two key corridors in Bloomington, of least impact, along designated truck routes, and not passing past school sites was developed. The thought was this would create substantial private investment in Bloomington, bringing much-needed revenue and infrastructure, while limiting industrial growth to one or two areas of town, rather than allowing warehouses throughout our community.
The Bloomington Business Park Specific Plan is the result of these efforts. It provides three clear benefits that will help Bloomington control its own destiny.
• First, the project will create more than 3,200 local jobs that will keep Bloomington residents closer to their families, and away from freeway-clogged commutes. Currently Bloomington has approximately 30 percent higher unemployment than the national average and more than 90 percent of residents that are employed don’t work in Bloomington.
• Second, this plan will increase revenues for essential community services, including more than $30 million for infrastructure improvements, the addition of sidewalks and streetlights, a much-needed storm drain project that will address current flooding issues, and the creation of a new “state of the art” elementary school — the largest private investment ever in Bloomington schools.
• Third, the project will generate more than $1 million annually for the Bloomington Enhancement Fund to support public safety, code enforcement and other community services in Bloomington only. The result is a total investment over 30 years of $512 million in Bloomington.
Simply put: The Bloomington Specific Plan establishes a path to self-sufficiency for Bloomington, one where our community finally gets the critical services that it wants, needs, and deserves for decades to come.
It’s time to build a better future for Bloomington, and this is our opportunity. I urge you to support the Bloomington Business Park Specific Plan to allow limited industrial development which will fund desperately needed community services.
(Gary Grossich has been a member of the Bloomington Municipal Advisory Council since 2014.)
