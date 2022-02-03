Looking over the many journals I have kept throughout the years, I came across this entry that embodied my desire to write while raising a family and taking care of life’s myriad of events. The following is what I recorded on this one, noteworthy day …
I woke up this morning with my bathroom floors on my mind. They needed to be washed badly. Very badly. So I got out my wonder mop and a bucket of Mr. Clean with lukewarm water and went to it.
By the time I was through washing the floors, laundering the rugs, and putting everything back in order, it was almost time to get ready for my dental appointment. I had an hour. Just enough time to write.
The phone rang. It was a friend I hadn’t talked to for a while. We talked the hour away. No writing accomplished in this hour. Anyway, I haven’t been able to write creatively lately. The ideas just won’t come. Hmm...I wonder if I could write about one of these real-life characters my friend and I talked about. They’re sure colorful enough.
Time to get dressed for my dentist appointment. I hope this tooth that’s been bugging me doesn’t need a crown. I don’t want to sit through that ordeal and then have to pay for it, too.
“As we get older (Do they always have to say that!!),” the dentist said clearly and precisely, “the fillings in our teeth start to break down. You’ll need a crown.”
Rats! I hate when they say that! Oh well, maybe I can write a story about a tooth fairy or something.
I thanked the dentist for his evaluation, made my appointment for the following month, and walked out into the parking lot.
What a coincidence! My dentist’s parking lot is also Mimi’s parking lot. So, to console my tooth and my bankbook, I walked over to one of my favorite restaurants and had a cup of corn chowder, a small Caesar salad, and a carrot-raisin muffin. Fortification for my shopping to follow: Barnes and Noble and Trader Joe’s.
As I sat there enjoying my yummy lunch, a cookbook came to mind. I’ve always wanted to write a cookbook. French? Mexican? Chinese? Italian? Italian. Definitely Italian.
On to the bookstore. After perusing one shelf after another of books written by authors who had plenty of ideas to write about, I left Barnes and Noble and headed for Trader Joe’s.
I wandered up and down the aisles of Trader Joe’s and the exploration of today’s healthy living experience. Soy. Tofu. Edamame. Unprocessed grains. All this for a healthy body. But my mother lived to be 93. She didn’t have a Trader Joe’s in her lifetime and she was healthy. Julia Child said that we have taken all the joy out of cooking and eating. I agree.
When I arrived home, I put the groceries away and started dinner. A vegan dinner of tortellini with soy cheese. Definitely not like the gnocchi and lasagna my mama used to make. Well, I thought, there have to be stories here to write about ...
After dinner and the dishes were washed and put away, I headed for the bedroom with my journal in hand. This had been one long day. With my hand on my notebook and my head on my pillow, I recorded the day’s events. Ah! Finally time to write. Now, what to write.
Opening my journal to a fresh, clean page titled “Noteworthy Events,” I began ... “I washed the bathroom floors today, visited the dentist, had lunch at Mimi’s, did some shopping....”
(Lola Di Giulio De Maci is a Fontana resident.)
