Researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign performed a study on Particulate Matter 2.5 (PM2.5) concluding that air polluters disproportionately and systematically affect people of color in the United States, highlighting the environmental inequities in BIPOC communities.
The research also indicates less is done to mitigate emissions and the harm caused by pollutants such as PM2.5, in the areas with the highest pollution disparities.
A week prior, the American Lung Association unveiled their 2021 “State of the Air” report, and unsurprisingly the prospects and realities are bleak for Inland Valley frontline communities.
Currently, families who live in San Bernardino County are breathing air that has failing grades in ozone, 24-hour particle pollution, and annual particle pollution. Predictably, the report illustrates that people of color are carrying the brunt of the impact as they represent 72 percent of those breathing the poisonous air.
This report and the heart wrenching results were anticipated because of decisions such as the most recent approval at the Fontana City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 27, whereas, a 194,212 square foot warehouse will be built next to our children at Jurupa Hills High School (JHHS) with another nearby warehouse pending.
According to CBRE, approximately 42.5 million square feet of industrial space was built in the Inland Empire in 2020, the most for any North American market.
Within the last decade, about 54 warehouses have been built or are under construction in Fontana, totaling about 16 million square feet, and approximately 100 homes have been sold and demolished to make way for those projects. Sadly, the same cannot be said for parks and green spaces coming to the area for our community and families to enjoy.
The failing grades are most concerning considering particle pollution is incredibly dangerous to breathe and causes respiratory illnesses, hospitalization, and even premature death.
For perspective, researchers estimated that in 2019, PM2.5 was responsible for 48,000 premature deaths in the United States and 85,000 to 200,000 excess deaths per year. In contrast, homicides made up 19,141 deaths in 2019, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Basically, bad air quality is killing more people than homicide, yet nothing is being done about it.
This only further highlights why on Friday, May 7 at 9 a.m., our community should come together and address the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) Governing Board, which is responsible for controlling emissions primarily from stationary sources of air pollution.
If successful, we have the opportunity to mitigate pollution burdens and place the South Coast basin, which includes Fontana, on a path that reigns in polluters and prioritizes clean air.
As such, SCAQMD will be deciding on Proposed Rule 2305 (PR 2305), the Indirect Source Rule (ISR) and Warehouse Actions and Investments to Reduce Emissions (WAIRE) program, which is even more necessary considering corporations have displayed a willingness to pay fees into adoption.
Last week, we witnessed a landmark court settlement in which a developer in Moreno Valley has agreed to pay $47 million to substantially decrease emissions through the electrification of operations. The applicant from Tuesday’s council meeting also chose to pay $825,401 in a public benefit fee, all due to the community joining to hold these polluters accountable for their inevitable impacts.
For perspective, PR 2305 will push warehouses, like the one approved near JHHS, and their operators into a WAIRE menu point system that incentivizes clean technology and embraces zero emissions. When it comes to the formula for calculating mitigation fees, we must ensure dollars captured will be invested in alleviating pollution burdens impacting frontline communities like South Fontana.
Overall, on an annual basis, SCAQMD forecasts that we can avoid 20-40 premature deaths, 300-650 asthma attacks, and 1,200-2,500 lost work days. This translates into, over the next decade, upwards of $1.1 - $3.6 billion monetized public health benefits.
Indirect source programs have been adopted in six other air quality management or air pollution districts.
Notably, the San Joaquin Valley Unified Air Pollution Control District took this path, adopting their ISR (Rule 9510) and fee rule (Rule 3180) in December 2005, implemented it in March 2006, and it was defended by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in October 2011.
As the Inland Valley continues to be inundated by logistics and the air continues to worsen, it is long overdue for SCAQMD to adopt a similar measure.
There must be a concerted focus, presently, on the highest stringency when holding industry accountable as well as an embracement of a zero-emissions future and a call for equity so frontline communities such as Fontana will reap the economic and environmental benefits of such policy innovation.
(Kareem Gongora is a member of the County of San Bernardino Planning Commission, District 5, and the South Coast Air Quality Management District, Environmental Justice Advisory Group.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.