This week marks the one-year anniversary of one of the worst days in the history of the United States.
On Jan. 6, 2021, a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. in an attempt to overturn the certified results of the presidential election, which had been won by Joe Biden. Five persons died as a result of this tragic event. More than 140 police officers were hurt in the horrific attack, and some of them still have not recovered from their injuries.
Hundreds of suspects have been charged with crimes, and sadly, two of the suspects have connections to Fontana:
• A former deputy police chief in Fontana, Alan Hostetter, 56, was one of six men from California arrested on June 10, 2021 and charged with various federal offenses, including conspiracy, obstructing an official proceeding, and unlawful entry on restricted building or grounds. Hostetter now lives in San Clemente.
• A Fontana resident, Daniel Rodriguez, 38, was arrested by the FBI on March 31 for allegedly injuring D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone with an electroshock weapon. Fanone suffered a heart attack after being tased and beaten by the mob.
Rodriguez was interviewed by FBI agents after he was arrested and, according to a video released by authorities, said he was responding to the words of then-President Donald Trump.
“Trump called us. Trump called us to D.C. ... If he's the commander in chief and the leader of our country, and he's calling for help — I thought he was calling for help — I thought I was doing the right thing,” Rodriguez said during the interview.
----- FORTUNATELY, a thorough investigation of this tragedy is being conducted by a bipartisan House committee, and so in the coming months we will get a more clear picture of what happened that day and who exactly was responsible for the terrible outcome.
One of the Jan. 6 commission members, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming), said in a recent interview that Trump’s actions during the riot were “dangerous.”
“We know as he was sitting there in the dining room next to the Oval Office, members of his staff were pleading with him to go on television, to tell people to stop,” Cheney said. “Any man who would not do so, any man who would provoke a violent assault on the Capitol to stop the counting of electoral votes, any man who would watch television as police officers were being beaten, as his supporters were invading the Capitol of the United States is clearly unfit for future office, clearly can never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again.”
Another one of the committee members is Pete Aguilar (D-31st District), who represents part of Fontana. He said in a statement in November:
“The January 6th Capitol attack was a deadly assault on American democracy. We have a duty to find the truth about what happened that day, and to follow any lead necessary to get there.”
Let’s hope that this goal is achieved, and that a catastrophe like Jan. 6 will never happen again.
