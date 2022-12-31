American Medical Response (AMR), Redlands Operations, was able to grant a Christmas wish this year to one pediatric patient.
Nine-year-old Edgar is a quadriplegic and ventilator dependent resident of Children’s Subacute Center – Community Hospital of San Bernardino. Edgar had the opportunity to go home for a few hours on Christmas Day to spend time with family.
AMR has participated in the “Home for the Holidays” program for more than two decades; however, due to COVID-19, we were unable to provide this special Christmas wish until this year.
While spending time with family is a tradition for most, for others, it can be very complicated without the resources of medical professionals. AMR is proud to partner with Children’s Subacute Center to make this special visit happen.
Ramon Paez, a Transport Respiratory Therapist for AMR’s Redlands Operations in San Bernardino County, has earned the nickname “Uncle Ramon” with many of the children’s residents at Children’s Sub-Acute. Ramon offered to come in on Christmas Day to take Edgar home to be with family.
Ramon, along with crew members Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) Edwardo Rodriguez and EMT Jovvany Medina, transported Edgar home.
While home, Edgar was happy and smiled several times. Edgar’s family was very appreciative to be able to spend some quality time with Edgar in their own home.
Paez said it was a pleasure to provide this service. “I love seeing the family being able to interact with the patient in a home setting. The joy in his mother’s eyes when she opened presents with her son in their home was so pure, it warmed my heart,” he said.
Natalie, Edgar’s godmother, shared how great the experience was to have Edgar home with his family. “Everybody was so happy, including Edgar’s mom, Laura, to be able to have Christmas together. Edgar enjoyed being home seeing familiar faces. He was so calm and peaceful and enjoying the moment,” Natalie said. “The team that brought Edgar home, especially Ramon, who knows Edgar very well, were extraordinary and did such an excellent job of taking care of Edgar. Thank you for everything!”
(Brianne Darling is a special event coordinator in San Bernardino County.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.