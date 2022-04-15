We had an Easter tradition in our house that sat boldly on the stove in a big iron pot, bubbling and gurgling until it was done.
You knew it was ready to bring to the table when it was nice and thick and wrapped itself around the big wooden stick used for stirring.
Because the yellowish-orange mixture became thicker and heavier as it cooked, my father or my brother had to carry the pot to the table. It was received with “hurrahs” and “yeas,” not only because it was good to eat but because it brought back memories of Easters past. Italian cornmeal: Polenta. Our Easter meal.
We didn’t use dishes. We used a single wooden board big enough to cover the entire table. As my father poured the polenta onto the board, someone had to use the big stirring stick to distribute the cornmeal evenly over the board, making sure that everyone had a portion of the meal right in front of them.
A narrow ridge was made around the edge of the mixture with a spoon. The ridge kept the tomato sauce that was poured over the polenta from falling onto our laps. Now we were ready to eat. We each grabbed a fork and dug in, Tutti mangiano! The “polenta party” had begun.
We had fun! As we meandered all over the board carefully avoiding our neighbor’s territory, our imaginations indulged us with an outline of the state of California or Texas or that of a tree or a bear. These surprises spurred lively conversations with stories that preserved our Easter tradition and our culinary culture.
My father was born in Italy, where polenta was served on a board quite regularly at mealtime. He came from a large family where it was not always easy to feed everyone. Making and serving polenta insured ample food for the entire family.
As we sat around our American table, my father regaled us with stories of his childhood growing up in Italy.
He told us of the surrounding fields he could see from his backyard — a backyard where peach trees and olive trees grew wild among carefully plotted vegetable gardens.
He could also watch the many cows and sheep that roamed freely over the countryside looking for their next meal. Dad had a favorite cow, and I have the bell today that hung around the cow’s neck. I treasure it.
“I loved to climb the trees and eat the fruit as I picked it,” my father said. “And then I would head for the vegetable garden and pick the freshest, ripest tomatoes I could find and bring them home to my mother so she could make tomato sauce for supper.”
While his mother was making the sauce, the big iron pot and big wooden stirring stick used for making polenta would be taken down off the shelf and placed on the stove. Within minutes, the yellowish-orange cornmeal would begin bubbling and gurgling, anticipating the bravos from those who waited patiently at the table, fork in hand, ready to dig in.
My dad is gone now, but the memory of him as a little boy in Italy lingers.
Thanks, Dad, for the memories. And thank you for perpetuating your homeland’s culture with us and through us. We are proud to carry on your legacy.
(Lola Di Giulio De Maci is a Fontana resident.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.