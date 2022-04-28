When I was five years old, I was playing in the basement of our home and fell on my back. The step stool I lost my balance on was no more than a foot high, but it changed the course of my life forever.
My sister ran upstairs to the kitchen to get Mom. I wasn’t moving. Mom helped me up the steps and sat me on a chair to observe me. Noticing that I was turning yellow and blue, she quickly got my uncle to help take me to the hospital in his car.
My aunts, uncles, and cousins had come to our house for our annual Thanksgiving dinner. Our day was always filled with plenty of good food and lots of laughter. And now my mom, dad, and uncle were taking me to Mercy Hospital. Snow was falling on an already white street; the stars, twinkling in a black sky.
After serious discussion among several doctors, I was diagnosed with a ruptured spleen that had to be removed immediately. The doctors, machines, and lights frightened me. To this day I can recall the sights and sounds that permeated that small room.
And to add to my already heightened fear, my mom and dad were not permitted to stay in the emergency room with me. Medical technology and hospital practices were different in 1945.
My mom had worn her heavy, brown tweed coat to the hospital. As I lie on the examining table, I soon realized that if I threw my head back far enough, I could see her coat draped over a chair behind me. It was less scary then because I knew my mom would never leave me without putting her coat on. It was too cold outside.
“Twenty minutes and it would have been too late,” I heard someone say.
What seemed like a minute and an eternity, I woke up in an all-white hospital room with a big white bandage across my abdomen. White walls. White sheets. White pillows. When I look back on this time, I can see a thin, little girl drowning helplessly in a sea of white.
Throughout the three weeks I lie there in that hospital bed rallying for my life, nurses dressed in white uniforms and white caps wandered in and out of my room. I didn’t feel as terrified when they were there. They changed my bandages and dressing, changed my bedding, and washed my tiny body. Their hands were soft and gentle.
They helped feed me. And as I got stronger, they let me be a little girl, encouraging me to play. Someone had generously given me a tube of red lipstick. It not only made its way to my lips and cheeks but decorated the white sheets and pillowcases. When my mom noticed the red ribbons of color splashed everywhere, she apologized profusely to the nurses. “Let her have fun,” they insisted. They didn’t mind at all.
“Angels of mercy,” my mom called them. I welcomed them into my domain. And they stayed with me until it was time to go home.
On my way home from the hospital, snowflakes fluttered past my car window and onto the street. A world dressed in bright, colored lights heralded the coming of Christmas, as I clutched the doll Santa had left for me under the tree at home.
When our car pulled up into the driveway, it was like coming home for the very first time. My younger sister stood smiling next to the gurney that ushered me into the living room. And I smiled back. Santa had brought her a doll, too.
Since that snowy Thanksgiving night, my 20 allotted minutes to live have spanned more than eight decades of life. I have lived to become a teacher, a writer, and best of all, a mother. I have bandaged scraped knees, stayed up all night with stuffy noses, and made several visits to the emergency room.
And each time I went through the double doors of an emergency room with one of my children’s hands in mine, there were nurses to graciously greet me. Their white uniforms and white caps were no longer visible, but their kindness and gentleness remained indelibly untouched. “Thank you,” I whispered, recalling a snowy Thanksgiving night.
“Angels of mercy,” I heard my mom say, her voice reaching me from the white light of heaven. “Yes, Mom,” I call back, looking up past the ceiling to the sky. “Angels of mercy.”
(Lola Di Giulio De Maci is a Fontana resident.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.