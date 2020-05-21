In just over eight weeks, the state of California went from a $6 billion projected budget surplus to a more than $50 billion budget deficit.
Gov. Gavin Newsom's May Revise reflects the harsh realities of the impact of COVID-19 on our state’s finances and the financial stability of each and every Californian.
Over the past several budget years the California Legislature led the nation by building up the largest budget reserve of any state in the nation to mitigate a potential recession.
However, even with our prudent planning, the scope and size of this COVID-19-caused deficit means that California still needs federal assistance to prevent devastating budget cuts that would have long term implications for education and our social safety net programs.
In the coming weeks the Assembly, along with the Senate, will work to meet our Constitutional budget deadline of June 15 to fine tune the budget proposal so that we can minimize cuts and began the process of building a strong future.
(Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes represents Assembly District 47, which includes Fontana.)
