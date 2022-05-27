Five candidates are running for the District 2 seat on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors in the June 7 primary election. District 2 includes Fontana.
The candidates are DeJonae Shaw, Luis Cetina, Eric Eugene Coker, Nadia Maria Renner, and Jesse Armendarez.
Printed below are the official candidate statements submitted by four of the candidates in the San Bernardino County Voter Information Guide. The fifth candidate, Shaw, did not submit a statement to the county.
----- LUIS CETINA
Cucamonga Valley Water District Board Member
Rancho Cucamonga Mayor Michael, Mayor Pro Tem Kennedy; Fontana Councilman Sandoval; Upland Mayor Pro Tem Maust, past Mayor Musser and other elected endorse me because they know I will aggressively attack the growing problems of crime, homelessness and inflation.
I strongly support our public safety officers and will fight hard against any efforts to defund our police or weaken our laws.
Homelessness is a serious problem. I serve on the board of Foothill Family Shelter, a transitional homeless shelter for families with children. We need to get the homeless off the streets and get them the treatment and training they need.
Inflation is skyrocketing. The best defense is good-paying jobs. I serve on the board of the Rancho Cucamonga Chamber of Commerce and Chair the Gateway Chambers Alliance. As your Supervisor, I’ll continue working to attract good-paying jobs.
I hold an Engineering Degree and for 35 years have worked to ensure we all have plentiful, clean and affordable drinking water. I’ve twice been elected to represent our county on the Association of California Water Agencies.
I’m a husband, father of six children, a youth soccer coach and active church volunteer. I'd be honored to receive your vote. Please visit CetinaforSupervisor.com
----- ERIC EUGENE COKER
Business owner
I love San Bernardino County. My family and I are proud to have made our home here. I have built a business alongside many of our friends and neighbors. Unfortunately, entrenched bureaucracy and longtime special interests have had a hand in growing a government that does not look out for taxpayers, rather they are actively protecting the system they’ve built that is unaccountable to voters. That is why I’m running for County Supervisor.
As your Supervisor I will be accountable to those whom I serve: the people who elected me. I will push for transparency and accountability. I will be responsive to my constituents and make sure county services are delivered in an efficient and equitable way. I will never vote to raise taxes and pledge to implement a balanced budget. County government should always prioritize public safety, quality infrastructure and protecting the best quality of life possible for the residents of San Bernardino County.
I want to be your voice on the Board of Supervisors. I’m honored to live in a great community where my family and I attend church, work and play. It would be an honor to serve you.
For more information, please visit: www.cokerforsupervisor.com. Thank you!
----- NADIA MARIA RENNER
Business Owner
Real people striving to reach their dreams in the real world. This statement describes myself and the people I want to represent from San Bernardino County's 2nd District.
As a business owner I approach governance with two principles in mind:
• Only local communities can provide effective solutions to local problems. I believe neighborhoods freed from government oversight have the heart, motivation and expertise to deal with issues that affect their specific communities.
• The size of government must shrink. Government at all levels has grown far beyond its proper role.
Based on these principles, my goal as 2nd District Supervisor is to implement the following policies:
• Government should be pay-as-you-go. To saddle future generations with debt is immoral.
• Elected officials shall recuse themselves from voting on any matter that creates even an appearance of a conflict of interest.
• Pay and benefits of government employees should be on par with pay and benefits earned by private citizens in the communities served.
I hold a Bachelor of Business Administration and own a small business located in the 2nd District. I serve as a bilingual radio host for Entravision Communications and hosted a local talk show covering county issues.
----- JESSE ARMENDAREZ
Small Business Owner / Former Fontana Mayor Pro Tem
I love San Bernardino County. I was born and raised here, started my business here, and I am raising my family here with my wife, Delene. I’m running for County Supervisor because I want to improve the quality of life in our community.
Public safety is my top priority because a safe community is a thriving community. That’s why I plan to increase firefighting and law enforcement services to our neighborhoods, reduce emergency response times, and increase protection against wildfires.
I will also build on my success as a Director of the Chaffey College Foundation, providing scholarships to underserved youth, and prioritize our children by creating partnerships between local school districts, businesses, and non-profits, to establish pathways to college or skills-training.
As a small businessman, I have the knowledge and experience to create jobs by attracting new businesses to our region and helping local businesses expand.
Lastly, I will use my experience as Mayor Pro Tem of Fontana to address the homelessness and mental health crisis, by expanding shelter bedspaces and deploying mental health experts to shelters.
Join our local law enforcement officers, firefighters, and a majority of County Supervisors in supporting Jesse Armendarez for Supervisor.
Learn more at: Jesse4Supervisor.com
