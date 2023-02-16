When I first came to Chaffey College a couple of years ago to explore career paths, I felt like the world was my oyster. I tried the sciences, culinary arts, photography, graphic arts and much more.
And during the last two years, I was elected twice as president and student trustee for Chaffey College Student Government. This fills me with pride as a woman of color, a first-generation college student and the daughter of an immigrant.
Being a leader at Chaffey has taught me that many of our students experience challenges every day just to stay enrolled and pursue their own dreams.
I’ve spoken with students who have experienced homelessness, severe health issues and the deaths of loved ones. But none of our students let these hurdles stop them from getting a degree, transferring to a four-year university and achieving their goals.
That’s what impresses me the most about my fellow Panthers. They don’t give up.
And as a leader who advocates for students, I want them to have the tools they need to stay on track.
That’s why Chaffey College Student Government during the last two years has given nearly $700,000 from our operating budget to the Chaffey College Foundation for endowed scholarships.
This means that the funds we have given will benefit our children, our grandchildren and even our great-grandchildren. That’s a legacy for which we can all be proud.
During the last three years, Chaffey students have weathered countless challenges related to the pandemic. Few of us escaped financial strain connected to COVID-19, whether it came from job loss, losing loved ones or other challenges.
On top of all of that, we became isolated at home and only saw each other on Zoom. Some of our students in the last few years earned degrees without ever stepping foot on campus. Student leaders did what we could by holding various virtual events such as movie screenings just to connect with each other, but it just wasn’t the same.
Chaffey College stepped up and gave students millions of dollars in grants during the pandemic. For many of us, that meant the difference between staying in class and dropping out. For me, it meant that textbooks, supplies and even food were covered, along with other expenses. It was something I never would have expected a college to do.
That’s part of what set our gift to the foundation in motion.
We saw the huge impact Chaffey’s federal grants had on students, and we wanted to do the same.
We live in a country where the average college graduate has more than $30,000 in student loan debt, and it’s not hard to imagine why. College can be expensive depending on where you attend, and if you add a global pandemic to the mix, the costs can add up quickly.
So it made sense for student government leaders to step up to the plate to help our fellow students.
And by turning our gift into endowed scholarships, Chaffey students will have access to these funds regardless of what happens in the world.
I am grateful that I have had the opportunity to serve as a leader at Chaffey College, playing a role in educational policy and ensuring our students’ needs are being met.
When I first ran for student body president, my No. 1 goal was to do something that would have positive, lasting effect on our students. I think I can safely say “Goal achieved!”
(Rousselle Douge serves as Chaffey College Student Government president and trustee.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.