My husband came home from work one day with one of life’s many dilemmas.
“My supervisor wants to transfer me to another department, but I want to stay right where I am. I need to give him an answer in the morning. I don’t know what to do.”
“Sometimes in life you just have to make a decision,” I said. “Search your heart. Sleep on it. And then you just have to pick and choose.”
“Chicken snooze?” he replied, his brow furrowed in confusion.
“Chicken snooze?!” I questioned. ”What’s a chicken snooze?!”
“Isn’t that what you said?” He stood before me bewildered.
If truth be told, my husband didn’t always hear exactly what I said. He heard exactly what he heard (or wanted to hear). But…come on…chicken snooze?!
The previous day I had asked him to order me a classic chicken burrito when he went through our neighborhood’s drive-thru. He called me several minutes later. “They don’t have a plastic chicken,” he stated without missing a beat.
“Plastic chicken?!” I said, trying to hold back my frustration. “I said a CLASSIC chicken burrito, not a PLASTIC one.”
“Oh,” he replied. Thank goodness he came home with the right burrito. I couldn’t imagine eating a plastic one. Could he?
And so it went, time after time.
It all started one day when I asked him if he wanted a bunch of grapes with his lunch.
“Leslie Ape?” he questioned. “Who’s Leslie Ape?”
“Leslie Ape?!” I questioned. “Who said anything about a Leslie Ape? I said ‘a bunch of grapes’”.
A bunch of grapes it was, with the grilled cheese sandwich.
When it came time to launder the rugs, I gathered all the throw rugs throughout the house and put them in the washer. Instead of taxing my dryer, I hung them outside over the patio furniture. The summer sun was hot enough to do its part.
“I think the rugs are dry now,” I beckoned my dutiful husband. “Would you mind bringing them in?” He appeared almost instantly in the family room with a fly swatter in hand.
“What bugs are flying in?” he said.
“Flying bugs?” Somehow I wished he could have used that flyswatter. The whole situation would have made a lot more sense.
At the end of one exhausting day, we headed to our favorite go-to sandwich shop. We selected the table closest to a window — our preferred spot in the coziest part of the room. Looking over the menu, I approached my beloved husband with a meaty suggestion:
“Want to share a chicken sandwich?” I offered.
“What about Stonewall Jackson?” he replied.
“Stonewall Jackson?! Who said anything about Stonewall Jackson?!” I laid my head in my hands, praying that I didn’t hear what I just heard.
Bite by bite, we bid a fond adieu to the General who joined us for lunch that day. It would have been a lot less entertaining if the officer hadn’t shown up.
(Lola Di Giulio De Maci is a Fontana resident.)
