Beginning July 15, more than 150,000 Inland Empire families will automatically receive monthly Child Tax Credit payments of up to $300 per child.
I fought for this critical tool in the American Rescue Plan to help hardworking families in our community with the costs of food, childcare, diapers, healthcare, and clothing.
Families may receive up to $3,600 per child for children under the age of six, and $3,000 per child for children ages 6 to 17.
These are ways the Child Tax Credit will impact our community and congressional district:
• 91.9 percent of children will gain and benefit -- this amounts to 187,600 children
• The average benefit for 51,900 households is $3,100
• It will lift 15,800 children out of poverty
• Families with children in poverty will receive $4,600 on average.
Some families may get their monthly payments automatically with no further action required if they filed tax returns for 2019 or 2020, or if they signed up to receive a stimulus check. Families that did not file a tax return for 2019 or 2020, and that did not use the IRS non-filers tool last year to sign up for the Economic Impact Payments, should go online and use the IRS Child Tax Credit Non-filer Sign up Tool to sign up today.
You can learn more about the Child Tax Credit by visiting torres.house.gov/ChildTaxCredit
For more information, resources, and COVID-related support, contact my office at (909) 481-6474 or torres.house.gov.
(Congresswoman Norma Torres represents the 35th District, which includes part of Fontana.)
