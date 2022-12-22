When I was a child growing up in Ohio, our Christmas Eve family gathering was held annually in Aunt Mary and Uncle Pete’s basement.
My mom, dad, sisters and brother joined our cousins, aunts, uncles, grandmas, and grandpas for the yearly festivities.
Every corner of the room was buzzing with excitement. It was getting close to the time when Santa Claus would be making his appearance. The aroma of gingerbread men and sugar cookies mingled with the spaghetti sauce simmering on the downstairs stove. Soon our plates would be filled with homemade pasta and fresh-from-the-oven cookies. I could hardly wait.
My mom bought me a blue taffeta dress that swished and swayed when I walked. A blue ribbon wrapped around my waist tied into a big bow in the back of my dress. I felt very special on this very special night. I was ready for Santa.
Encircling the top of the basement’s walls, large rectangular windows hugged the ceiling. Outside, fresh-fallen snow glistened beneath the Bethlehem-bright stars. Soon Santa’s jolly, smiling face would appear in the windows.
And suddenly, there he was! Passing by each windowpane, we watched in awe as Santa waved to us — his cheeks candy-cane red from the cold, chilly weather. It would be only a matter of minutes before Santa would descend the stairs to the basement, where the celebration of Christmas was alive with merriment. My heart thumped with excitement.
After what seemed like a very long time, we finally heard the heavy thud of big black boots, as they landed on each wooden step. Santa’s red velvet suit followed, along with his fluffy white beard and his red velvet hat. Santa had arrived. At last.
Santa handed each child and adult a present. The presents were wrapped in red, green, gold, and silver paper, the colors of holiday joy. I bubbled over with happiness when Santa handed me a gift containing a coloring book and crayons. I loved to color.
After dinner, we put some gingerbread men and sugar cookies on a silver plate for Santa. We placed the plate alongside a tall glass of milk. He ate every cookie and drank every drop of milk. Santa thanked us and headed back up the stairs.
His reindeer were waiting. He was on his way to the North Pole to gather gifts for girls and boys all over the world. He had a busy night ahead of him.
I went to bed that night with visions of sugar plums dancing in my head. Soon it would be Christmas morning, and Santa would once again visit. This time he would slide down the chimney, leaving my presents under the Christmas tree. I placed some cookies on a silver plate for him because I knew he would be hungry. I wrote him a note and put it under the tree by the cookies.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents. I hope you like the cookies. I saved them for you from our Christmas party.
Merry Christmas!
Your friend, the one in the blue taffeta dress with a bow in the back
(Lola Di Giulio De Maci contributes columns on a regular basis to the Herald News.)
