Every Christmas I anxiously await the flurry of cards that will arrive in my mailbox. These seasonal masterpieces herald the coming of Christmas and the birth of the Christ Child.
I have a beautiful crystal, see-through bowl in the shape of a swan that sits on the top shelf of my kitchen cabinet until Christmastime. It then makes its way to the center of the coffee table in the family room where portraits of my children have witnessed many Christmases.
Little by little, the swan’s wings turn into the colors of Christmas, as each newly-arrived Christmas card is added to the bowl, painting the wings with the colors of this special season: the red of Santa’s suit, the green of fir tree branches, the blue of a Wise Man’s robe, the gold of a Baby’s halo.
Many mornings I sit in the shadow of the Christmas tree’s branches while having my breakfast and read each card that has made the swan more colorful and graceful in its appearance. I run my fingers over the card’s cover, marveling at the beauty of an illustrator’s brush.
Inside, I read the publisher’s printed verse and reread the personal notes that were penned by the sender.
Each card becomes a kind of prayer book for me. Each word a living prayer. I pray for that friend who thought of me during this holiday season and took the time to remember me with a season’s greeting. I pray they can feel my love and appreciation for their thoughtfulness.
When the 12 days of Christmas come to a close, the crystal swan makes its way back to its nest in the cabinet, and I place the cards it once held in a holiday gift bag next to my chair ready for visiting throughout the year.
I love reading “Merry Christmas” messages under spring’s blossoming oaks, summer’s warm blue skies, autumn’s falling leaves, and winter’s drifts of snow. These annual passages of time rekindle in my heart the sacredness of that starlit night the Magi followed the brightest star in the heavens to a stable in Bethlehem where a tiny baby was found lying in a manger.
And in this sacred space … the miracle of Christmas was born.
(Lola Di Giulio De Maci is a Fontana resident.)
