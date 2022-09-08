Contrary to a headline in last week’s paper (Sept. 2), the City of Fontana did not lose $31.8 million on the sale of the Ventana property. The City booked an accounting loss that was incurred nearly 15 years ago by the now defunct Fontana Redevelopment Agency.
It’s an important distinction, that begins by understanding what an RDA is – or was.
Starting in 1945, California law provided local governments the authority to form redevelopment agencies with the specific goal of revitalizing deteriorated areas. Redevelopment agencies supported jobs, replaced, and upgraded infrastructure such as streets, water lines, and sewers, funded affordable housing, provided community facilities, and cleaned‐up contaminated properties. Up until the time the state eliminated redevelopment agencies in 2011, more than 400 RDAs existed across California.
In Fontana, redevelopment contributed to the establishment of nearly 2,000 affordable apartment units in the city as well as major infrastructure projects that enabled the city to build the largest library in the county, a world-class senior center and a water and sports park like no other in the region.
Over those years, Fontana’s leadership was extremely successful in navigating the use of RDA funds and opportunities. However, in 2006, during the largest run up in real estate values in history, the city’s RDA made what may have been its only poor investment, purchasing the Ventana property for $43.4 million. The inflated values of what we now know as one of the largest real estate bubbles in American history set the stage for the article many of you saw last week.
The dissolution of all RDAs in California by the Budget Control Act of 2011 forced local jurisdictions to wind down their redevelopment agencies and liquidate their assets. In Fontana’s case, ownership of Ventana was transferred to the City of Fontana in 2014 with the “book balance” held by the RDA at the time of dissolution, or in this case $43.4 million.
Over the next several years, city leadership developed a vision for what Ventana could become. Rather than an industrial park (the zoning in place at the time of the original valuation), the city made the bold move to push toward a destination commercial development with significant multi-family housing units, something the city was lacking.
Based on the city’s goals for the project, the property was appraised and then sold based on the appraised value. That appraisal was based on the anticipated rezoning of the property to commercial and dense multi-family residential project, not the valuation that comes with industrial uses today. If the city were to have allowed warehouses to be developed on that property, the land value would have been dramatically higher, but the city would have lost a rare opportunity to create a commercial destination and much needed housing.
On paper, the city booked a loss of potential revenue. In real terms, the city sold a vacant parcel of land for its market value and by doing so, is creating a revenue stream that will add nearly $60 million to the city coffers over the next 20 years, while creating more than 600 new jobs and a destination amenity for the residents and business community of Fontana that would not otherwise be possible.
I am excited to be a part of a forward-thinking group of leaders and look forward to seeing Ventana develop in the coming years, delivering what this council envisioned when they directed staff to sell the property a few short years ago.
(Matthew Ballantyne is the Fontana city manager.)
