On Feb. 16, the City of Fontana’s Planning Commission took a courageous step in response to the over 52 voicemails, 13 live callers, and dozens of comments sent via e-mail. They selected to table a project on the corner of Slover and Citrus avenues, which is a proposed warehouse for an already overly impacted South Fontana.
The project has been halted, for now, thanks to the newly inducted Commissioners Matthew Gordon and Ralph Thrasher.
Residents of the Southridge community, educators, and students from the Fontana Unified School District (FUSD) came together in their discontent for the continued construction of warehouses near their homes and schools.
Unfortunately, Fontana’s community development department’s interim director Orlando Hernandez and senior planner DiTanyon Johnson submitted a negative mitigation declaration, which claims that an environmental impact report (EIR) is unnecessary, although Jurupa Hills High School is located right across the street.
The city is proposing to build a 194,212 square foot logistics and distribution facility on 8.68-acres of land right in front of this high school.
This development also includes one office of roughly 10,000 square feet and over 139 vehicles and 38 truck/trailer spaces with over 25 docking stations.
This facility is projected to produce 368 daily truck trips in an already pollution-burdened part of Fontana.
Essentially, the city is proposing to bring 368 trucks around a high school, polluting an area surrounded by students, but did not think it was necessary to request and analyze data on the environmental impacts. They want to create another diesel death zone, which is entirely irresponsible.
FUSD Associate Superintendent of Business Services Ryan DiGiulio called in to express the school district’s concern with the over 368 daily truck trips created by this project, which will cumulatively impact Fontana children’s health by dumping polluted air into their lungs during their school day.
Our children deserve safe routes to school and clean air. It was sobering listening to the young people implore their planning commission to protect them, with one young caller requesting a Menchie’s yogurt instead of a warehouse.
For far too long, Fontana’s City Council, led by Mayor Acquanetta Warren, has ignored the pleas of families who have clearly asked for more residential and commercial development. Instead, Mayor Warren has chosen to streamline rezoning residential and commercial land to light or heavy industrial and subsequently issuing general plan amendments, giving developers the green light to inundate our city in warehouses, without so much as community benefits agreements that would at least bring livable wages, apprenticeships, and beautification. What will she respond to the children pleading for their safety and health?
Mayor Warren recently flaunted in a CalMatters article how Fontana has become a “supply chain hub,” in which the city’s “54 million square feet of warehouse space, second-most in the Inland Empire behind Ontario, according to real estate group Cushman and Wakefield”. Unfortunately, this indicates that the students, who called in on Feb. 16, should probably not hold their breaths if they’re expecting a response from the mayor.
For the record, Fontana families and our children are demanding to be more than a “supply chain hub” and definitely more than just warehouses.
We do not want any more industry overlords taking over our city, and we are sick and tired of being sick and tired.
We want more shopping destinations, retail locations, and local eateries, so we can truly stimulate the economy by moving sales tax dollars in our community.
The Planning Commission and City Council do not have to approve zoning or general plan amendments. Their jobs are to hear our calls, demands, and pleas and then act accordingly!
There is power anywhere where there are people. We will be back on March 16 and invite the community to join our movement; learn more at sfccc.net.
(Elizabeth Sena is the founder of the South Fontana Concerned Citizens Coalition and Ana Gonzalez is the finance and administrative director for the Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice.)
