We totally oppose Assembly Bill 1177 -- which would form a taxpayer funded, state-run bank to decrease the number of unbanked and underbanked residents in California -- for a simple reason: credit unions already exist for this exact purpose as established by Congress under the Federal Credit Union Act of 1934.
The sole purpose of California’s nearly 290 credit unions is to serve our members as not-for-profit, member-owned cooperatives.
Credit unions are truly the bank of the people. We provide affordable credit and financial services to ensure working families do not fall victim to predatory products that exist in the market.
This is the reason we are left wondering why there is any need for AB 1177, a bill that would create a highly risky, high-cost government banking system that is completely duplicative to what is already being offered by credit unions in the state.
The state could spend a fraction of what AB 1177 would cost to help educate the unbanked population on the benefit of community lenders, such as credit unions. We can work in partnership to help reach these communities.
California families already face a steep tax burden and high cost of living. Let’s not create more government cost and bureaucracy when a solution already exists to help residents who don’t currently use a bank: California’s not-for-profit credit unions.
(Dave Gunderson is president/CEO of Credit Union of Southern California, which recently opened a branch in Fontana.)
