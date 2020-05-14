The coronavirus crisis is dominating the headlines, but that doesn't mean that members of the public should not pay attention to another very important matter: The 2020 United States Census.
The Census asks a few simple questions about you and everyone who was living with you on April 1. Persons who have not filled out their form are urged to turn it in using one of three easy ways -- online, by phone, or by mail. Visit my2020census.gov to begin.
So far, Fontana's self-response rate to the Census is 61.8 percent, higher than California's rate of 59.7 percent. Now we need to get to 100 percent.
Your participation in the 2020 Census will help Fontana receive its fair share of federal funding for the next 10 years to pay for roads, schools, hospitals and other vital programs. The more people participate, the more money our city will get.
----- MEANWHILE, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Census Bureau has adjusted 2020 Census operations in order to:
• Protect the health and safety of the American public and Census Bureau employees.
• Implement guidance from federal, state, and local authorities regarding COVID-19.
• Ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities.
Guidance issued by the Office of Management and Budget and the Office of Personnel Management has given federal agencies guidelines to resume operations on a epidemiologically sound, data-driven basis, adhering to the latest federal, state and local guidance. The Census Bureau continues to monitor the changing conditions at the state and local level and will update its planned start dates for selected operations and in selected states, consulting with appropriate officials.
Information provided daily to the Census Bureau from FEMA, as well as state and local authorities, will be used to guide Census Bureau decisions on timing. As a result, selected field operations will resume on a phased schedule on a geographic basis.
Under the adjusted 2020 Census operational plan, the Census Bureau is conducting a series of preparatory activities in order to be fully ready to resume field activities while continuing to advance the mission of the 2020 Census to ensure a complete and accurate count. In-person activities, including enumeration, office work, and processing activities, will always incorporate the most current guidance from authorities to ensure the health and safety of staff and the public.
The Census Bureau is doing all it can to make sure the process works well. Now it's up to all residents to make sure every person is counted.
