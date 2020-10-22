America is under attack from within by those who openly say they want to radically and fundamentally change our country. Our social institutions of family, religion, economy (capitalism), education, and our very government are being undermined. The police have been vilified, cities burned, looted, and crime rates are soaring. Our freedoms are being eroded. I've lived in similar conditions.
I was born in communist Hungary, grew up in Brazil, and immigrated to the U.S. at 16. Becoming a citizen was a dream come true. In 1983 I married Mark, a police officer. We raised our family in Rancho Cucamonga. I graduated from Chaffey College, worked with special needs children, and volunteered for many organizations.
My life was changed forever after my son Ronald was murdered by a previously deported illegal alien gang member. I led support groups for relatives of murder victims. I advocated for victims' rights, border security and immigration enforcement.
Public safety is my primary concern. I will fight to end lawlessness, government corruption, and out-of-control spending. I support job creation, police, military and veterans, school choice, preserving Medicare, our 1st and 2nd Amendment rights, our Constitution, and term limits.
We are at a crossroads. We need to take the path of liberty and opportunity for everyone. This election is critical. We must elect people who'll fight for our country.
I'm asking for your vote. I will represent all constituents and be a voice of reason!
America First Always.
(Agnes Gibboney, a Republican, is a retired educational assistant. She provided this message in the Voter Information Guide published by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters.)
