Several candidates are seeking to be elected to the positions of city clerk and city treasurer in Fontana in the November election.
• In the city clerk race, incumbent Germaine Key is being opposed by challengers Alexandra C. Rivera, Elizabeth “Liz” Sena, and Alyssa Flores.
• In the city treasurer race, incumbent Janet Koehler-Brooks is being opposed by challenger Gabriel Sanchez.
The Fontana Herald News sent questionnaires to the candidates, asking them to provide information about their qualifications, as well as their top priority if they were to be elected. Only some of the candidates responded to the questionnaires.
Here are their responses:
----- CITY CLERK:
----- GERMAINE KEY
• Occupation: Retired Division Chief, Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.
Political experience: City Clerk for City of Fontana and former Commission Chairperson for Fontana Parks, Community and Human Services Commission.
• Educational background: Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from the University of Detroit/Mercy, Master of Arts Degree in Guidance and Counseling from Eastern Michigan University, and a Master’s degree in Social Work, also from Eastern Michigan University.
• Endorsed by these groups:
Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren
Fontana Police Officers Association
California Coalition of Law Enforcement Associations
Local 36 AFSCME Union.
• Community involvement:
Key is currently a member of the Fontana Woman’s Club and Fontana Historical Society. She also holds memberships with the National Association of Social Workers, the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, and is a member of the Southern California Association of Governments. She is also on the Boards of The Providence Masters Condo Owner’s Association, where she holds the office as Association President, and Shady Trails Homeowner’s Association.
• Please provide one sentence explaining your top priority for the next year, if you are elected.
Top priority is to build public trust and maintain open communication in the City Clerk Department, to ensure professional performance by deputy clerks, and quick responses to public requests for information and documents.
----- CITY TREASURER:
----- JANET KOEHLER-BROOKS
• Occupation: Fontana City Treasurer, Retired F.U.S.D. Teacher and Counselor.
• Political experience: I have served as Fontana City Treasurer for 19 years.
• Educational background: Bachelor’s Degree from Pepperdine University and Master’s Degree from Cal State University San Bernardino
• Endorsed by these groups:
Fontana Police Officers Association
International Association of Firefighters Local 935
Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren
Fontana Mayor Pro Tem Peter Garcia
Fontana City Councilmember John Roberts
Fontana City Councilmember Phillip Cothran
Fontana City Clerk Germaine Key
• Community involvement:
Kiwanis Club of Fontana - Board Member
Fontana Art Association - Board Member
Fontana Historical Society - Board Member
Fontana Woman’s Club - Trustee
Friends of the Library - Member
Fontana Honor Roll - Committee Member
Crosspointe Community Church - Member
AARP’s - Member
California Retired Teachers Association
Fontana Unified School District Jr. Flip Board
California Municipal Treasurers Association
• Please provide one sentence explaining your top priority for the next year, if you are elected.
Under my leadership the City of Fontana’s financial status is strong and I will continue to work to maintain balanced budgets and ensure prudent reserve funds.
