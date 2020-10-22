Now more than ever, we need Democrats and Republicans to work together to keep people safe and rebuild our economy so it works for everyone.
As your Representative in Congress, I'm working to improve the lives of families like yours and mine because Inland Empire families deserve a leader who will work across the aisle to deliver results.
My top priorities are responding to the public health threat caused by the coronavirus pandemic and getting our economy moving again. That's why I've been working with Democrats and Republicans to pass legislation to expand COVID-19 testing, provide direct payments to Inland Empire families, expand unemployment benefits, and help small businesses keep employees on payroll. I've also worked across the aisle to cut red tape for small businesses, expand protections for veterans, and provide first responders and frontline workers with the resources they need to keep Inland Empire residents safe.
As your Representative, I'll continue fighting to:
• Lower the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs
• Provide economic relief to Inland Empire residents and small businesses
• Make housing more affordable and reduce homelessness
I'll also continue standing against President Trump's agenda that strips Americans of their health care, cuts taxes for the wealthy on the backs of the middle class, and tears immigrant families apart.
I am asking for your vote so we can expand opportunities for Inland Empire families during these challenging times while standing up to President Trump's dangerous policies and failed leadership. Thank you for your support.
(Rep. Pete Aguilar, a Democrat, represents the 31st District, which includes part of Fontana. He provided this message in the Voter Information Guide published by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters.)
