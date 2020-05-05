Parents and students honored the Etiwanda High School graduating class of 2020 by putting posters and pictures on the school fence along East Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga on May 4.
High school graduating classes of 2020 won't get to experience and have the memories of what it is like to go to proms, senior breakfasts, grad night, signing year books and all the excitement that comes with graduating after 12 years of going to school.
Activities at the schools were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Many students are trying to figure out how they will be able to college for a higher education, or how they will get a job.
It's ironic that graduation speeches are filled with reflection, remembering friends and teachers who helped them be the person they are today. Graduation night is supposed to be about positive inspiration and making a difference in their own life and the lives of others.
For the class of 2020, they didn't get to say their goodbyes to friends they've known since kindergarten, or recently met.
The world is a different place. It's going to look different and have new rules. The class of 2020 will be the first graduating class that will play an important part in reshaping how things are done in the future, in social life and how decisions are made.
On graduation nights, many valedictorians and salutatorians have said -- while addressing their class of honor students, athletes, talented students and students who stayed the course to graduate -- that graduation is the beginning of a new life.
It couldn't be more true than for the members of the class of 2020; they will be the ones to blaze the path to a new world, a new future.
(Mike Myers is a Fontana Herald News correspondent.)
