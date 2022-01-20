The Exchange Club of Fontana would like to extend a special thank you to the volunteers who participated in the Martin Luther King Day of Service, "A Day On, Not A Day Off,” in Fontana by creating 225 unique Valentine's Day cards for seniors and veterans. The students from Summit High School uncovered Exchange Club treasures buried inside piles of files in our clubhouse they sorted and categorized.
Thanks Brock Champion, the Exchange Club of Fontana MLK Day Committee chairman, Emmanuel and the students from Summit High School, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, parents who brought their kids, Rockabilly Mafia Dolls, Bonita Brown, Ericka Jenae Brown, and Valerie Singleton-Evans for being a BIG help in our community.
“Unity For Service.”
(R. Dale Evans, Sr. is president of the Exchange Club of Fontana.)
