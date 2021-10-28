I and 29 of my colleagues in Congress on Oct. 21 sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Ur Mendoza Jaddou encouraging them to take further action to address existing barriers to naturalization.
Millions of lawful permanent residents who are eligible for citizenship have not completed the process because they face significant barriers, ranging from a lack of information and assistance to the often prohibitive cost of application.
Expanding access to naturalization will make our country more prosperous by enhancing the economic, civic, and cultural contributions of lawful permanent residents.
America is a nation where immigrants can realize their dreams, including citizenship. It is our responsibility to do everything we can to help make those dreams a reality.
The letter encourages the Department of Homeland Security to make the citizenship process fairer and more effective by:
• Providing information about the naturalization process and resources to potentially eligible populations,
• Offering fee waivers for naturalization and immigration applications,
• Implementing remote interviews and oath ceremonies,
• Appointing a special advisor to the Secretary of Homeland Security for Citizenship and Immigrant Integration,
• Promoting customer service and public engagement,
• Establishing a process to solicit and accept donations for the Citizenship Gift and Bequest Account,
• Improving agency policy related to immigration data transparency and the naturalization process by providing more information and data, and
• Providing an update to Congress on the current naturalization application backlog and processing times.
There are approximately nine million lawful permanent residents (LPRs) who are eligible for naturalization but have not completed the process as a result of the current barriers in place. LPRs face additional hurdles, including long wait times and extreme vetting, and often face the risk of losing their path to citizenship and being deported while waiting for naturalization.
(Congresswoman Norma Torres, D-Pomona, represents the 35th District, which includes part of Fontana.)
