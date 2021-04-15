In 2020, Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino (FARSB), the regional food bank of the Inland Empire, fed more than 1.5 million Inland Empire residents and distributed more than 26 million pounds of food throughout Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
For more than 40 years, FARSB has helped families, children, and veterans access food in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
FARSB’s programs provide food and resources to help neighbors experiencing one-time or chronic food insecurity. Hunger-relief programs include Cal Fresh application assistance, food deliveries through the Homebound Emergency Relief Outreach (HERO), college markets, Grab-N-Go school meals, emergency drive-through food distributions, and the community partner program -- a 250 nonprofit network that provides free food distribution sites across more than 100 unique Inland Empire cities.
FARSB has aided the city of Fontana with the help of the following partners:
• Chaffey College Foundation- Fontana -- more than 50 student households once per month
• Fontana First Assembly Of God Church -- more than 800 households; distributions once per week
• Reaching the Unreachables -- more than 700 households; distributions twice per week
• Empowering Success Now -- more than 100 student households; distributions five times per week.
• Fontana Foursquare - Living Way -- more than 300 households; distributions once per week
FARSB currently provides food to more than 250 nonprofit community partners who share their mission to alleviate hunger in the Inland Empire.
Every $1 received through donations helps to provide up to seven meals to families experiencing hunger, and 100 percent of donations stay in the Inland Empire. To learn more about FARSB or to make a donation, visit www.FeedingIE.org.
(Melissa Balderama is communications coordinator for Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino.)
