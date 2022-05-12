The City of Fontana-sponsored second Fontana Car Show of the year shifted into high gear and raced off to a resounding success on May 6 at the Fontana Civic Center Campus (City Hall).
Fontana Community Services Supervisor Bianca Morales, who was in charge of the event, said, “We focus on custom pre-1979 vehicles. We also have a variety of vendors providing food and novelties and entertainment that is is fun for the entire family. The event is completely free and is open to everyone. There are no pre-registration fees or fees to register. Participants simply show up (at the City Hall parking lot) at 5 p.m. on the first Friday of every month (except for June when Fontana Days is in progress) and we let participants in to find a spot. We hope you’ll visit. For more information, visit recreation.fontana.org or call (909) 349-6900. Our estimated participation tonight is about 75 vehicles and approximately 400 attendees.”
Friday night’s entertainment was provided by local band Sugar Rush and was warmly received by attendees. Many were seen clapping along with the band, which was rewarded with heartfelt applause and cheering. The band can be followed on Sugar Rush’s Facebook page.
Those in attendance were often seen in awe of the scores of restored custom cars and trucks, as well as classic cars in original condition. Paint jobs ranged from original colors to custom paint jobs estimated at well over $10,000.
Even Fontana City Councilman John Roberts was seen relaxing in a lawn chair in front of his 1965 Ford Galaxie 500.
This writer enjoyed walking among the cars and was usually spot on in identifying the make, model, and year of the vehicles. When asked by a number of the car owners how I was able to so easily identify their vehicles, I simply responded, “I was there when they first came out!”
Mark your calendars now for attending this great, free family entertainment event, the first Friday of every month (except June) through September at Fontana City Hall. It’s a gas!
(Bill Freeman is a 64-year Fontana resident and is an occasional contributor to the Fontana Herald News.)
