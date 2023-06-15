On the eve of Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Reyes’ campaign kickoff in Fontana, the Fontana Dems Club proudly announced the Club’s endorsement of her campaign for State Senate for District 29.
In a unanimous vote for endorsement, club members recognized her unwavering progressive values and dedication to environmental protection, advocacy for veterans, and the Democratic platform. Her strong commitment to community and her leadership within the Democratic Party make her the ideal candidate for this position.
As an environmental champion, Assembly Majority Leader Reyes has been a strong advocate for sustainable policies that prioritize the health of our planet as well as to protect the health of the people of District 29 and the state of California. She understands the urgent need to address climate change and is committed to working toward a greener future for all, as well as ensuring a fair and equitable transition for environmental justice communities like ours. Her willingness to listen to the people of the community and small business owners instead of big-money donors has been instrumental to ensuring local environmental advocates have a voice at the Capitol.
Eloise Reyes is also a vocal advocate for veterans, and has consistently fought for their rights and well-being. She understands the challenges that veterans face and is committed to ensuring that they receive the support and resources they need to thrive.
Importantly, Eloise recognizes the importance of grassroots empowerment and progressive solidarity in driving meaningful political change. She has a proven track record of working with community organizations, local leaders, and small businesses, and engaging young people to enact real change on the ground.
We are confident that Eloise Reyes will continue to be a passionate and effective advocate for all residents of our state when she is elected to the State Senate. We urge all voters to support her campaign and help her bring about the positive change we need.
Reyes’ 2024 campaign kickoff will be held on June 15 from 6-8 pm at Pancho Villa Restaurant, 10210 Juniper Avenue in Fontana. Tickets are available at bit.ly/egrkickoff.
(Bobbi Jo Chavarria is president of the Fontana Dems Club.)
