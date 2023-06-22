It was with great pleasure that I learned of the academic accomplishments of a former student, and 1988 graduate of Fontana High School, Denise Kruizenga-Muro.
After completing Advanced Placement coursework at Fohi, Denise earned her BA in English at Cal State San Bernardino in 1992, and pursued an MA in education while working at GE Capital Mortgage for two years.
With her MA behind her, Denise began her first teaching position at Chaffey College as an instructor in business communications. Her students were those adults preparing for various management assignments in tech and consumer industries in local communities.
In May, 2023 Denise completed the requirements for an education doctorate (ED.D) in higher education administration for the graduate faculty of St. Cloud University, Minnesota.
Her dissertation focused on California’s legislative policies for junior college acceptance standards required of high school and trade school graduates under AB 705.
Dissertation title: “Where developmental education has been and where it’s going: A critical discourse analysis of AB 705 and 1705.”
Denise teaches English at Riverside City College, and belongs to the National Council of English and the College Reading and Learning Association.
News of her teaching success was particularly gratifying to me because Denise was a bright light in my AP American Government and Economics classes at Fohi, where she demonstrated great potential.
Denise is the daughter of proud parents Bob and Sandy Kruizenga, owner for 18 years of the Fontana Coin Shop at 8528 Sierra Avenue here in Fontana.
Denise has been married for 29 years to John Muro, a Bloomington High School graduate who teaches 7th and 8th grade mathematics at Golden Valley Middle School in Hemet. They have a daughter who is attending college.
(Jeff Griffith is a retired Fontana High School teacher.)
