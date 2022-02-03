On Jan. 25, the Fontana City Council authorized the Fontana Honor Roll Organizing Committee (FHR) to proceed with initial planning of their proposed individual monument project in downtown Fontana.
The FHR mission is “dedicated to building individual monuments in downtown Fontana for every serviceman or servicewoman with Fontana ties who gave their life or who were POW’s while in service to our country.”
On the recommendation of Mayor Acquanetta Warren, the council agreed to authorize staff and the FHR Organizing Committee to work together in finding a suitable location for the project as part of the council’s desire to expand the current City Hall to meet the needs of our city’s ever-growing population. Expected to become one of the 100 largest cities in the nation in the near future, city staff also presented an overview of their vision for City Hall expansion. The FHR Organizing Committee plans to meet with staff in an effort to incorporate the two projects into a single vision for revitalizing not only City Hall, but for the downtown area as well.
The FHR Committee is also actively planning to bring the project to the community by staging numerous FHR Traveling Exhibit events in various locations in town. The exhibit includes displays of all 55 men who died in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and the Global War on Terror. Photos of most of the men and the stories of how, when and where they died are part of the display.
We hope to bring the exhibit to the FUSD district office, all Fontana comprehensive and alternative high schools, City Hall and to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints across the street from Alder Middle School.
The FHR Traveling Exhibit at the church includes patriotic musical presentations by Kaiser, Summit and Jurupa Hills high schools, as well as from a group of talented choral groups from the church membership. Plans also include refreshments for all visitors and participation by Fontana High School’s Marine Corps JROTC Color Guard. The church-based Traveling Exhibit will be held on Saturday, March 19 from 4-7 p.m. at 7526 Alder Avenue. We invite all members of the community to attend.
As plans proceed for both the monument project and the Traveling Exhibit, the FHR Organizing Committee will keep the public informed through future articles in the Fontana Herald News.
(Bill Freeman is the founder of the Fontana Honor Roll.)
