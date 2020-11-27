It’s not terribly surprising that a recent City Council action was framed as more warehouses for Fontana. Critics love to take aim at what they see as an overabundance of logistics facilities in our city.
The real story, however, is one of jobs, economic investment and growing advancement opportunities for residents of what’s now the largest city in San Bernardino County.
As a global supply chain hub, Fontana has emerged as an economic driver for the Inland Empire and Southern California. Today, warehousing and logistics operations in our city provide nearly 12,000 jobs -- far and away our biggest employment category.
More jobs mean better opportunities for the more than 200,000 who call Fontana home, and directly impact our ability as a city to support our priorities: Providing public safety, maintaining a healthy community, investing in our services and infrastructure, and promoting racial equity. It’s not about more warehouses, but more and better opportunities to create an improved quality of life for all residents.
Our city is not blind to the other economic and employment opportunities coming our way, either. In fact, over the next five years, two of the fastest growing occupation groups in Fontana will be healthcare and healthcare support. Strong growth also is projected in construction, computer technology and hospitality.
In many cases, these jobs require advanced training and education, which is why I’ve put such a high priority on educational attainment and partnerships between our schools, the city and our business community. Through initiatives such as the Fontana Mayor’s Education Coalition, we are taking bold steps to prepare our kids for the career opportunities that lie ahead -- right here in our own community.
Warehousing, transportation and the supply chain are all important pieces of that equation, and we’re committed, as a city, to making sure that the developments and companies that we’ve welcomed in remain good community partners. We’ve ramped up our efforts to eliminate illegal trucking and ensure that everyday life is not disrupted by noise or traffic. Our staff works hard to make sure all developments meet the criteria established by local, state and federal guidelines, and we’re proud of the progress we’ve made.
I’m proud, too, of the support we’ve received from countless numbers of residents -- many of whom now have access to jobs in their own community, as opposed to having to commute to Los Angeles or Orange County.
It’s all part of what I call Fontana Forward. We’re growing for a reason -- people want to live here, and they want to work here. Let’s commit to that together.
(Acquanetta Warren is the mayor of Fontana.)
