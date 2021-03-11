In light of the recent spate of racist and xenophobic attacks, Congregations Organized For Prophetic Engagement (COPE) proudly and emphatically stands in solidarity with our Asian brothers and sisters in our community, San Francisco’s Chinatown, and worldwide.
COPE profusely condemns racism in all its forms and sends its deepest condolences to all individuals and communities affected by these hateful and malicious acts.
Although we hold different cultures, homelands, languages, and experiences, the Black and Asian-American communities share similar struggles -- those that are so deeply interwoven into the fabric of U.S. society they still persist today. The pain of systemic racism felt in both communities has been robust and relentless for centuries, with the wound being reopened in the year 2020.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a steady uptake in anti-Asian rhetoric and crimes fueled by ignorance and xenophobia. These recent attacks mirror the anti-Asian immigrant sentiments and acts that took place throughout the 19th century, reinvigorating this history of pain many Asian families experienced not long ago.
We must stand together with one another as we address the systemic oppression that has plagued our communities. The fight for our Asian comrades is a crucial pillar in the work of dismantling the legacy of white supremacy and racism while building autonomy and gaining freedom for all oppressed communities.
COPE is committed to train and develop the capacity of religious and lay leaders in congregations and across the Inland Empire to protect and revitalize the communities in which they live, work, and worship.
COPE holds the safety and wellbeing of our Asian brothers and sisters as completely invaluable. We believe the liberation of our Asian comrades is unequivocally interconnected with the liberation of Black communities; to fight for one, we must fight for all.
COPE stands in solidarity, in allyship, in community, and in the struggle for justice with Asian communities in the United States as well as internationally.
"The Lord has shown us what is good and what is required of us: To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.'" (Micah 6:8)
(Pastor Samuel Casey is the founder of New Life Christian Church in Fontana and the executive director of COPE, a faith-based organization established in 2000 by a core group of pastors in the Inland Empire.)
