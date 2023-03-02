On Jan. 1, 2023, substantial changes in police transparency and accountability in California went into effect.
Senate Bill 2 reformed the way California peace officers are selected, certified, reviewed, and decertified.
Based on SB 2, all peace officers in the State of California must possess a POST certificate, which is a license, not a training certificate or diploma.
First, SB 2 codifies and describes specific offenses which prohibit a person from being a California peace officer. (Gov Code 1029)
Second, as before, all peace officers must successfully pass the POST Basic Course, which is comprised of 43 learning domains and lasts a minimum of 664 hours of instruction and testing.
The typical California police academy exceeds the minimum and lasts six months or longer.
All tests are pass-fail. If a person cannot pass the tests, they cannot become a peace officer. Some tests are written examinations and others are practical scenarios where the potential officer must demonstrate the required knowledge, skills, and abilities.
After successfully passing the formal academy, potential peace officers must successfully complete the one-year POST Field Training Program.
It is a rigorous, comprehensive, structured hands-on training curriculum under the supervision of a qualified field training officer. It is similar in structure to a residency program in medicine because the training continues after graduation from the formal school, meaning the police academy.
Third, POST issues a certificate (license) to practice the profession of policing. It’s like professional licenses required for physicians or lawyers.
Fourth, under the umbrella of the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, a Professional Standards and Accountability Division (POSAD) was created.
All law enforcement agencies are required to report “complaints, charges or allegations . . . that constitute serious misconduct” to POSAD.
The law defines serious misconduct as any one of nine acts including dishonesty, abuse of power, physical abuse, sexual assault, demonstrating bias, egregious and repeated acts that violate the law, participation in a law enforcement gang, failure to cooperate with an investigation into misconduct, and failure to intercede. (13510.8 PC)
If an officer voluntarily surrenders the certificate, it is permanent and considered a revocation.
Upon surrender or revocation, the officer’s name and summary of the action becomes public record.
If an officer resigns during the internal affairs investigation, the employing agency must still complete the investigation and forward the results to the POSAD.
The process includes public review by the Standards and Accountability Review Board (SARB), which is comprised of political appointees. SARB reviews the case and makes recommendations to the POST Commission.
If the officer’s certificate is revoked, POST must forward the officer’s name and summary of the misconduct to the National Decertification Index, a national data base of revoked certificates.
You should be assured that California peace officers have been selected and trained to the highest standards in the world and are held accountable to those standards.
(Jason Delair is president of the Fontana Police Officers Association.)
