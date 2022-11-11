In 2020, the City of Fontana created a Police Chief’s Roundtable Committee and invited local residents to volunteer to participate.
Chief Billy Green has been serving as the chief of police since May of 2018. During his tenure, in addition to public safety, he has made community engagement a priority. Creation of the roundtable was proposed by him to further that goal and as a reflection of his desire to see the Fontana Police Department continually improve and evolve with best practices.
The committee functions to provide the chief with information from ta broad spectrum of community resources.
The city manager invited interested residents of the City of Fontana to volunteer to serve on the Roundtable Committee. From the applicants submitted, 12 residents were chosen and have been meeting monthly to address community concerns and provide feedback to the chief.
The Roundtable members range from college students to retired grandparents. The committee composition is made up of four men and six women that reflect the city’s racial and ethnic diversity. The committee meets once a month on Wednesday evenings for about 2 hours.
There are currently two vacancies on the committee and the City of Fontana is once again seeking interested applicants.
There are three members from each of the four geographic patrol areas of the city. Fontana’s 55 square miles are divided into four patrol areas as follows:
Area 1 — All areas north of Route 210 Freeway
Area 2 — Area from the 210 Freeway south to Foothill Boulevard
Area 3 — Area between Foothill and the Interstate 10 Freeway
Area 4 — All areas south of the I-10 Freeway
----- THE COMMITTEE has been instrumental in raising critical issues of concern from the community and increasing public awareness on the role and function of the Police Department. They have been focusing on public safety and ways to improve service to residents of Fontana.
Some of their initiatives include:
• Police response to mental health concerns in the community. As a result, a Community Outreach and Support Team (C.O.A.S.T.) was established. This multi-disciplinary unique program has an emphasis on mental health and community outreach and has reimagined how first responders and social workers respond to mental health calls. This has been successful in public and officer safety.
• Ride alongs with Police officers to gain an appreciation for the scope of their jobs.
• Focus on recruitment of qualified personnel that reflect the ethnic makeup of the community.
• Creating and updating existing recruitment materials.
• Developing a vulnerable person’s registry.
• Representing the committee at community events to speak with residents about their issues of concern.
• Holding public forums with community leaders and residents at Area Commander meetings to interact with community members
Persons who are interested in taking part in this unique committee should please email their letter of interest to Matthew Ballantyne, City Manager at mballantyne@fontana.org. Your communication should include your background, any areas of special interest and why you believe you would be an asset to the committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.