Monday, Jan. 9 was National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
Not long ago, police budgets in large, medium size, and small cities were radically cut during a media driven frenzy to defund police.
It did not work out well for those jurisdictions. Crime, including violent crime, sharply increased in those cities. The more vulnerable people were harmed disproportionately. (Roll Call)
In June 2020, Burlington, VT voted to cut policing by 30 percent. Approximately 1½ years later, no one, not even the city councilor who proposed the budget cuts, was happy with the results. (NBC News)
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger, who did not vote to cut policing, said, “There’s a lot of damage that has been done in the last 16 months” due to cutting the police budget. (NBC News)
Pew Research showed that approximately one year after the peak of the defund police hysteria, 47 percent of adults believed more money should be spent on the local police departments. (Pew Research)
Scenarios like Burlington were repeated in cities across the nation. City councils across America restored police budgets, and in nearly all cases, they increased the budget. (NBC News)
It did not happen here. We appreciate you, the people of Fontana, who have continually showed your support for the Fontana Police Department.
We appreciate the wisdom and support of the Fontana City Council, who did not buy into the defund police craze.
While crime is going up in many communities near us, Fontana remains one of the safest cities in California.
Our goals as a professional Police Officers Association include recruiting and retaining the best women and men as police officers; we help to ensure they have the best training, equipment, and compensation.
Our POA-member police officers are dedicated to guarding, protecting, and defending you, your family, and the places where you go to work, shop, and play.
Thank you for your support and appreciation.
(Jason Delair is president of the Fontana Police Officers Association.)
