I am a resident who lives on Washington Drive, between Citrus and Juniper avenues, in Fontana.
I know there has been a lot of discourse around the industrial/warehouse development taking place in Southern Fontana. However, I think the story of Mayor Acquanetta Warren prioritizing industrial companies over that of Fontana residents has actually been happening for far longer.
On Washington Drive, we routinely have 18 wheeler trucks driving through our neighborhood even though our streets are purely made for residential traffic. I believe the trucking company may be actually allegedly illegal, as my family had discussed this with the Fontana Police Department, yet to this day uses Washington Drive and Paul Balbach, both streets which are not for industrial use.
This would not be an issue if we had retained our M-1 industrial zoning, as we had prior to the (I believe, the year could be wrong) 2019 rezoning.
Prior to the 2019 rezoning, the City of Fontana in 2013-2017 was talking to the residents of Washington Drive and the surrounding neighborhoods to change their zoning of M-1 light industrial to residential. The City stated that if we were marked residential we would get access to the sewer, sidewalks, and even a sound wall to help reduce the noise pollution from the Interstate 10 Freeway. The neighborhood got together and fought AGAINST being rezoned into residential, as we wanted to keep our land valuation at the considerably higher commercial rate. Multiple residents fought against this rezoning, and Fontana at that point agreed to keep us M-1.
However, as of 2021 I checked the zoning of our street and neighborhood, only to find that in 2019 after California had went through a process of cities rezoning their provinces, we were now marked as RESIDENTIAL. Not only does this devalue our property, we also have not received any of the concessions that we were promised by the city. I contacted the zoning department, and through several emails was told that there was “no plan now, or in the near future” for us to get any of the amenities of being marked into residential zoning.
This further does not make sense as on the street, two properties surprisingly stayed within the M-1 industrial zoning. The aforementioned trucking company, and a company that sells heavy duty vehicles for construction. This reseller is only 100 feet away from our property, and sits right next to a residence.
This is incongruent to the 2019 rezoning plan, as California states that any places that were rezoned had to have precedent and remain consistent with the zoning in the past, as well as what the area has been used for. Prior to this rezoning, we had been marked M-1 for at least the better part of two decades.
Under Mayor Warren’s watch, I believe Fontana may have allegedly illegally rezoned properties, or at best, may have lied to the residents about zoning to help and prioritize the industrial invasion that has been happening within our area of Fontana.
If it has happened here, I can only imagine what could be happening to those areas south of the I-10. Mayor Warren has repeatedly ignored the negative effects of this impulsive industrial boom, to the point where some of the companies are not only detrimental to the residents around them, but may be allegedly operating illegally.
My family has been residents of Fontana for more than 60 years. My grandfather was the first owner of this house and worked for Kaiser Steel until his retirement. None of us are against more jobs for the people of Fontana, but the ignorant mass building of such complexes, trucking companies, etc. have done more harm than good as traffic pollution, noise pollution, and possibly illegal trucking activity has went through the roof while any beautification or positive change for Fontana has been nowhere in sight.
Those who live in RESIDENTIAL zoned areas should not have to suffer the devaluation that the zoning brings, while ALSO having to put up with diesel trucks carrying massive loads going down what is essentially a one lane neighborhood street.
I write this in hopes that the word gets out that Mayor Warren does not have the best interest of Fontana in her administration, and that more people will speak about what they are experiencing.
(Francisco Calderon is a Fontana resident.)
