(FONTANA SUCCESS STORIES is a regularly occurring column extolling the virtues of the many Fontanans who not only succeeded in life, as there are many Fontanans who are successful, but they also excelled and made a significant positive impact in their chosen areas.)
We would be remiss if our initial FONTANA SUCCESS STORIES column did not focus on Fontana’s first success story, the founder of Fontana, Mr. Azariel Blanchard (A.B.) Miller.
Miller was born on Sept. 5, 1878. He was a farmer, rancher and developer and he founded Fontana on June 7, 1913.
Lest we forget him, his or a close family member’s name may be found at Miller Park and Miller Amphitheater; or on Miller, Blanchard, Kempster and Newport avenues; and also at Fontana A.B. Miller High School.
A.B. Miller was born to Joseph Kempster Miller and Eliza (Blanchard) Miller (hence three of the street names mentioned above). He spent his childhood in Washington, D.C. before finishing his schooling in Riverside. He also attended one year at Claremont College in Pomona.
His brother, Kempster Blanchard Miller (1870–1933) was an electrical engineer and executive with the Kellogg Switchboard (telephones) and Supply Company. He was also the uncle of Ruth Miller, also known as Ruth Blanchard Miller and Ruth Kempster, a renowned California artist whose works were exhibited at the 1932 Olympics.
Upon purchasing 17,000 acres in what was first called Rosena in 1905, A.B. Miller used 200 horses, mules, plows, and scrapers to transform the area into citrus fruit orchards, poultry and cattle farms. He renamed the town Fontana on June 7, 1913, the same day land went on sale for $200-$500 an acre.
June 7, 1913 also marked the inaugural event of what is now known as the Fontana Days celebration, with modern-day sponsorship by the Fontana Exchange Club.
Miller was also president of Fontana Farms (citrus), Fontana Land Company, Fontana Union Water Company (still in operation), Fontana Power Company, B.B. Company, and Miller Livestock Company.
Additionally, he was the founder and first director of the First National Bank of Fontana and served elsewhere in the following capacities: president of the State Agricultural Society (1931–38); ex officio regent for the University of California (1931-1938); and was then appointed to fill the unexpired term of a UC Regent from 1938–41. He was also a member of the Los Angeles and San Bernardino Chambers of Commerce.
----- IN 1923, just 10 years after Miller founded Fontana, a story appeared in the inaugural edition of the Fontana Herald, extolling Miller’s virtues. One hundred years ago, publisher Cornelius De Bakcsy described Miller this way:
“The history of Fontana is the story of a man whom the people called a dreamer, but who never wavered and was true to his dream, until he had won and became known as a dreamer whose dream came true.
It was that man who recognized the vast possibilities of this territory, who recognized the fertility of the soil, the advantages of the climate conditions, the possibility of building up a never-failing water system. It was that man who had the vision to turn this huge waste land to great fruit, poultry, and livestock farm, to make the desert into a garden spot of the Southland.
That man was A.B. Miller, the founder of the Fontana Farms Estate and the founder of the Fontana community. It is not only his genius, his foresight and his marvelous dream that made the Fontana of today (1923), but his great energy and immense knowledge helped him do it. You can imagine that such a task met with every imaginable hardship; it was years of struggles, which required the entire brain, soul, heart, and work, day and night of Fontana’s founder…
A.B. Miller is not only a famous plan maker, not only a wonderful seer, but he is a real human dynamo...
It was his genius, his sincerity, his honesty that caused people from the financial circle down to his last working man to implicitly trust him, a personal trust which capitalized more than $6 million; a trust which gave so many friends to Fontana from every section of the Southland…
Mr. Miller worked with the same interest today (again, 1923), that he has during the past 17 years. He wants to create Fontana — not only as a place where oranges, grapefruits, lemons, grapes, olives, peaches, and apricot orchards and poultry ranches are profitable; but overall a pleasant place to live.”
Azariel Blanchard Miller died on April 13, 1941, in Fontana at the age of 62. He is buried in Acacia Garden Space 104, in Mountain View Cemetery in San Bernardino.
(Bill Freeman is a 64-year Fontana resident and author of the “FONTANA HONOR ROLL – Our Local Heroes” book. He may be reached at billfreeman68@yahoo.com.)
