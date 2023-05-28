“Somebody help Billy get back up on his feet,” said Fontana High School football line coach Walt O’Farrell.
In 1967-68, my senior year at Fohi, I was the starting offensive right guard for the Steeler football team.
Early in the pre-season, Coach Renfro and the line coaches, Dominic Patrone and O’Farrell, decided to bring some sophomore defensive linemen up to varsity for a practice scrimmage. Usually in these situations, we seniors, including yours truly, used these “rookie” sophomores as “blocking dummies.” (For you non-football aficionados, this is NOT a term of endearment!)
Soon, I was lined up across from one of those chunky “ne’er-do-wells,” confident that he would soon be laying on the grass, wondering what hit him. The center snapped the ball, we lunged at each other and sure enough, I soon found myself laying on the ground wondering what hit me.
What hit me was this future Fontana Success Story, sophomore David Williams (Fohi ’70), a spunky young athlete who didn’t get the memo that I, the mighty senior, not HE, the lowly 10th grader, was supposed to be the last man standing. Little did I know….
David and I became good friends, as much as then-current high school societal norms allowed a senior to be friends with a sophomore.
I happened to be president of Fohi’s Interact service club that year, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Fontana, and, if this old brain remembers correctly, and sometimes it does, David was sophomore class president, as was I in 10th grade.
Lest he be stolen away by our archenemies, the Key Club, sponsored by the Fontana Kiwanis Club, I quickly offered to be David’s sponsor for Interact Club membership, which, gladly, from my perspective, he readily accepted. It didn’t take a naval nuclear power propulsion plant operator/specialist to recognize talent when I saw it.
However, what I DID see, but was not aware of at the time, was a FUTURE United States Navy nuclear power plant operator/specialist, who was later commissioned a Naval officer and ultimately served our country for 21 years.
David retired from active duty after assignments such as engineering officer, combat systems officer, deck department head, damage control training officer and as the maintenance officer for conventional carriers in the Pacific Fleet.
David’s upbringing in Fontana veers a bit from the Fontana Success Stories we’ve recently featured in our column, in that he was not from a steelworker family.
His mother’s family moved to Fontana just before World War II and lived on Tamarind Avenue, across the street from the infamous Al Capone house. His dad was in the construction business, working for his dad, David’s grandfather. His mom earned her degree at UCR and eventually became a full-time teacher at Bloomington High School.
That is not to say, however, that David escaped his childhood without any serious challenges.
From infancy to about three, he suffered from chronic ear infections. At three or four he developed scarlet fever, and then chronic bronchitis until age eight, which eventually progressed into pneumonia. The following summer he fractured his skull and spent a month confined to bed and another six months with restricted physical activity. Other than that (said with tongue in cheek), his early years were uneventful, although the school district threatened to retain him for a year due to excessive absences.
Most of David’s elementary and junior high recollections are, in his own words, “pretty much a blur.” However, in his sophomore year, he recalls being inadvertently scheduled into a life-changing aeronautical science class being taught by coach Tom Hogan.
As a result, David earned his pilot’s license on his 16th birthday, BEFORE he earned his driver’s license. And thus began his lifetime avocation of serving in, among others, many aviation-based endeavors.
----- ALTHOUGH not from a military family, David enlisted in the Navy immediately after high school. Six years after serving as an enlisted man in a Navy officer training program and earning his Bachelor’s degree from the University of New Mexico in mechanical engineering (fractured skull and all!), in 1977 he was commissioned as a Naval officer.
He served on the staff of the Commander of the Naval Air Force Pacific fleet and did a tour on the fast nuclear attack sub the USS Plunger (SSN-595).
David retired from active duty in 1991 with the rank of lt. commander, akin to major in the Army and Marines. During his 21 years in the Navy, David earned two National Defense medals; the Viet Nam, Desert Shield and Desert Storm medals; the Good Conduct medal (enlisted); the Humanitarian Services medal for A-bomb testing cleanup in the Marshall Islands; the Navy Unit and Coast Guard Unit citations; two Sea Service Deployment awards and the Meritorious Service Medal. The Meritorious Service Medal is the counterpart of the Army and Marine Corps Bronze Star Medal for recognition of meritorious non-combat service.
But wait, there’s more!
Post-Navy, for eight years David worked as a Department of Defense contractor naval engineer from 1992-2000.
He then returned home to Fontana and went into teaching as an instructor in the Beaumont Adult Education program. After earning his Master’s degree in Education Administration at Cal State San Bernardino in 2005, Dave was promoted to assistant principal and then principal, from which he finally retired in 2014.
When asked to what he attributes his successful life, David said:
“First, I always stayed focused on accomplishing whatever the mission is. By that I mean, I always tried to not have any other agenda other than my people, and whatever they needed to accomplish their part of the mission.
“Second, attention to detail. I know that’s a bit of a cliche, but I’ve found it to be true. However, I’ve also found that sometimes that means having to learn what the detail is in order to pay attention to it.
“Lastly, I’ve found that if you are going to be successful for any length of time, you need to find your style of leadership that you are most comfortable with.”
A health-challenged childhood, threatened with retention. A high school athlete and class president. A chance scheduling into a class for which he previously had no interest but which he parlayed into a career on Navy aircraft carriers, nuclear subs and other assignments. A patriot, teacher and principal.
Another Fontana Success Story whom it is my honor to know! Welcome home Sir!
(This is one in a series of "Fontana Success Story" columns by Bill Freeman.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.