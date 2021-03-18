Due to the decreasing COVID case rates in San Bernardino County, the FUSD School Board decided to return to in-person instruction beginning in April. This is exciting but with things moving so quickly, it is prudent to pause.
In school, we often have to go slowly at the beginning in order to go faster later. As the enthusiasm around the opportunity for students to return to in-person instruction grows, I believe it is important to remember a few things:
The return will not look like the school we knew before COVID -- there will be temperature checks and masks will be worn for the entire duration of student and staff’s time on campus. We will practice physical distancing, including during break times. There will be plexiglass barriers around desks. We will be using hand sanitizer stations, cleaning wipes, and other disinfecting solutions.
Students will always remain in their classroom cohort -- a cohort is a group of students who remain with the same students -- all day, including during break times. For example: If there are six students in Ms. Smith’s 1st grade cohort A class, those students will only interact with those same six students.
Students will be returning to in-person instruction for only two days a week, while remaining on Distance Learning for the other three days of the week.
These precautions are to ensure the safety of the entire community -- students, staff, teachers, and families.
Obviously teachers are excited to return and can’t wait to see their students, but safety must remain our number one focus. We must safeguard stability in order to guarantee the safety of all. For instruction to be meaningful, students will need to be able to remain with their teacher for the duration of the time they are in-person.
We must also be mindful that standardized state testing will be occurring during April and will likely take up several weeks of instructional time. This will mean we will have fewer days for us to actually teach our students since the testing will be done in-person.
Recently, parents may have received a survey from the district asking you if you are ready for your student to return.
However, the district’s proposed schedule was created without input from teachers. We believe that parents are not being treated fairly and have not been given all the information they need to make a good decision. We encourage parents to contact the FUSD School Board members and let them know what you think since this decision will impact your child, you, and your family.
Reluctantly, it must be admitted that the most ideal situation would be to return to in-person classes in the fall, when we can make certain that vaccines have been administered, virus mitigation equipment has been installed, and, most importantly, we can make good decisions about schedules and instructional time that are best for students. But until then, we need to go slow before we go fast.
(Connie Verhulst is the president of the Fontana Teachers Association.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.