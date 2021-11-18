The winners of the 2021 Dr. Charles Koehler Veterans Day Writing and Art Contest for school children were honored during the City of Fontana’s ceremony at the Steelworkers’ Auditorium on Nov. 11. Pictured above are winners who were in attendance at the event: (left to right) Canaan Mejia, Mason Kendrick, Jacqueline Covarrubias, Natwadee Serena Lopez, and Julienne Ramiterre. Standing behind them is Fontana City Councilmember Jesse Sandoval, who gave out the awards.