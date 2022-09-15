Is bipartisanship important?
The answer — a resounding “Yes” — was obvious on Sept. 8, when U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visited Fontana to celebrate a $15 million federal grant which will pay for many significant traffic-related improvements in the northern area of the city.
The grant was made possible because of the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which was approved by Congress last year. This is proof that, despite many obstacles, important legislation that will improve people’s lives can be achieved if Democrats and Republicans work together for the common good.
Buttigieg emphasized that point during his special appearance at a press conference. He was accompanied by Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren and the two members of Congress who represent Fontana, Rep. Norma Torres (D-35th District) and Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-31st District).
“We have the ability to support this project, and others like it across the country, as a direct result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that the president signed, that mayors on both sides of the aisle supported, and that Representatives Aguilar and Torres supported with their involvement and their vote,” Buttigieg said. “That is what made it possible for us to come here and celebrate the good news, here and in 165 other places, just out of that one program alone.”
According to federal officials, the grant will support the local economy by constructing the foundational infrastructure necessary to develop more than 182 acres of commercial space, helping to create thousands of jobs in the area, grow Fontana's base of local manufacturers, and support the growth of American industry.
The legislation will help construct a 0.5-mile multi-use trail and sidewalk network for students walking to school, in addition to a rebuild of two primary roadway corridors near the Route 210 and Interstate 15 freeways with additional lane capacity, protected left turn lanes, roundabouts, bus turnouts, streetlights, more than four miles of bike lanes, and sidewalks.
And this is not the only major project that will benefit the Inland Empire because of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Officials also announced a $9.3 million grant from the Department of Transportation's Low or No Emission Grant Program, which will help the public transit agency Omnitrans purchase new fuel cell electric buses, build a hydrogen refueling station, and start a workforce development program in partnership with San Bernardino Valley College -- upgrades that will enhance Omnitrans' service and reliability and create jobs while improving air quality thanks to reduced transit emissions.
These projects will go a long way toward addressing the increasingly severe transportation challenges that the region, ande the state, have been facing for many years.
In California, there are more than 1,536 bridges and more than 14,220 miles of highway in poor condition, officials said.
Since 2011, commute times have increased by 14.6 percent in California, and on average, each driver pays $799 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.
Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, over the next five years in formula funding alone, California can expect to receive:
• Roads and bridges: $28.2 billion
• Public transit: $10.3 billion
• Airports: $1.5 billion
• EV charging: $384 million
The previous administration in Washington kept talking about the need for an infrastructure bill, but nothing ever happened. Now President Biden and a bipartisan group of members of Congress have actually done the work that is needed to achieve this tremendous goal. There are plenty of other issues that deserve bipartisan attention; let’s see if our legislators can address them as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.