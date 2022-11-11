On Nov. 15, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors will consider approval of the Bloomington Business Park Specific Plan, following last month’s approval of the project by the County Planning Commission.
While many community members support the approval of this project because it will create over 3,000 local jobs and provide millions to improve our outdated roads and sidewalks, my support comes from what this project can do for our children and their education.
As a mother of three children that attended Bloomington public schools, it’s obvious that Bloomington and the school district have limited resources. Our school facilities are outdated and impede the learning and growth of future generations.
In fact, the community of Bloomington hasn’t had a new school built in more than 50 years. As a parent and someone who knows how important a child’s education is to their future, this situation is completely unacceptable.
Some members of the community have expressed concerns about warehouses and logistics facilities moving closer to schools. This debate is not just happening in Bloomington, but throughout communities of the Inland Empire.
We share these concerns, but this problem didn’t start with the Bloomington Business Park Specific Plan. Rather years of haphazard development projects that preceded inched closer and closer to where our children learn and grow every single day.
Howard Industrial Partners didn’t cause this problem, but they did find a solution. This past summer, the developer reached an agreement with the Colton Joint Unified School District to relocate Bloomington’s Zimmerman Elementary School following the 2025-2026 school year. This would move the school away from industrial projects, and more importantly, closer to families.
The Bloomington Business Park Specific Plan, if approved, will include the largest ever private investment in our school district, helping create the new state-of-the-art school Bloomington families deserve.
We are excited for the opportunities that this unprecedented investment can bring. For our kids, our families, and our community, I urge the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors to approve the Bloomington Business Park Specific Plan.
(Teresa Escoto is a community member and mother with three children who attended Bloomington public schools. She has lived in Bloomington for more than 28 years.)
