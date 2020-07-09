A program San Bernardino County created to help small businesses overcome some of the challenges they face during the COVID-19 pandemic still has millions of dollars available to support local businesses.
The COVID-Compliant Business Partnership Program was launched in May using $30 million in federal emergency relief funding, and so far, a little more than 3,000 small businesses have been approved for the program.
In order to qualify for funding, businesses can only have between 1 and 100 employees and must have a storefront where they serve customers. Self-employed individuals with no employees are not eligible; however, barbers and hair stylists who rent space are eligible.
Nonprofit organizations with storefronts are also eligible.
Partners also must demonstrate compliance with state/county public health orders, and incorporate safety and social distancing practices and measures in their business operations, including requiring employees and customers to wear masks.
Approved businesses can apply for grant funding of up to $2,500. For business owners with multiple storefront locations, the first qualifying business location is eligible for $2,500, with each additional eligible business location receiving $1,000. They can also purchase personal protective equipment directly from the county at cost.
So far, the program has distributed more than $7 million to local small businesses, and those businesses have purchased more than $100,000 worth of personal protective equipment through county sources.
Approved businesses also receive a window placard they can display to show their customers they are taking measures to fight the pandemic.
More than 200 larger businesses have also joined the program even though they don’t qualify for funding. However, they do receive a COVID-Compliant Business Partner placard for their front windows.
Business owners interested in applying for the program can do so at this link: https://sbcovid19.com/covid-compliant-business-partnership-program/.
(Janice Rutherford represents the 2nd District on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. This article originally appeared in "The Rutherford Report.")
