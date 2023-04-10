Fontana Unified School District is proud to serve a diverse community and is deeply committed to providing safe, inclusive learning environments where all students can achieve their full potential.
Recently, it was brought to our attention that an unfortunate exchange took place between a student and teacher at one of our schools, related to the use of a racially insensitive word. While the use of the word was in connection to its use in a historical literary work, there was a lack of understanding regarding the emotional impact of using this word could have on our students.
As a district, we take such incidents very seriously and we are committed to ensuring that our learning environment is inclusive and welcoming for all students.
We understand that such incidents can be hurtful and upsetting, especially for students who come from diverse backgrounds. We want to assure you that we do not tolerate any form of discrimination or prejudice in our school, and we are taking steps to address this issue and prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.
Going forward, we will continue to provide training and support to our administrators, teachers, and staff to ensure that they understand the importance of creating an inclusive and respectful learning environment.
We will also work with our students to provide opportunities for open and honest dialogue about the impact of language and behavior on others.
We are also partnering with the City of Fontana and other community partners to create a Community Round Table, where we can come together in support of a more cohesive and compassionate community in Fontana. We invite all of our Fontana Unified families to participate in this Community Round Table. Details on this event will be shared via ParentSquare and our District website soon.
(Miki R. Inbody is the superintendent of the Fontana Unified School District. This message was recently posted on the FUSD website.)
