Dear Fontana Unified parents, families, community, and staff:
We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24.
It is difficult for educators and parents to comprehend such catastrophic events. We feel closely connected to the children, teachers, staff, families, and community devastated by this loss of innocent lives. Our primary focus is always to keep our children safe, and schools continue to be one of the safest places for children.
The Fontana Unified School District is fortunate to have a school police department that works closely with local law enforcement every day to provide Fontana students with a safe learning environment. We encourage anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious to contact our school police or local law enforcement.
We know that traumatic events and images can have an impact on everyone. Our site administrators, teachers, counselors, and MTSS Department are available to provide support and remain responsive to our children and their varied responses.
During times of trauma, questions often arise regarding how to talk to children about violence and other recent tragedies. Here are some resources to consider:
• “Talking to Children About Violence: Tips for Parents and Teachers” (from the National Association of School Psychologists)
• “How to Talk to Kids About Violence, Crime, and War” (from Common Sense Media)
• “Gun Violence and Mass Shootings – Table Talk: Family Conversations About Current Events” (from the Anti-Defamation League)
• “Helping Children Cope with Frightening News” (from the Child Mind Institute)
We hope that some of the above resources will be helpful as we all process the news from Texas, and we thank you for your continued support in helping to keep our students and staff safe.
(Randal S. Bassett is the FUSD superintendent.)
