(This letter was sent to families and staff in the Fontana Unified School District.)
Thank you for your continued support of the district to keep schools open and provide students with in-person instruction.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult on our community, but the support we have jointly offered our students and staff encourages us to remain focused on successfully navigating these unchartered waters.
As you may be aware, the state-wide Jan. 15 public indoor mask mandate is expiring for those vaccinated.
The spread of the Omicron variant has started to slow from the time immediately following the holidays.
While we are awaiting news of possible modifications to the school mandate, requirements remain unchanged for K-12 schools.
We understand that the appearances of unmasked officials in contrast to the requirements they are promoting appear to create a double standard and create frustration. But, at this time, the health directives for schools provided by the California Department of Public Health and other agencies remain in effect for environments regardless of vaccination status.
Although the district does not have plans to be more restrictive in its practices, it cannot ignore federal, state, and local directives that govern school operations. The school district does not have the legal authority to revise or overturn health directives (Education Code section 35160).
While this duplicity of standards has sparked frustration throughout the community, we want to reinforce that our primary goal in enforcing COVID-19 safety protocols in our schools is to keep our students safe and our schools open for in-person instruction. We continue to ask for your cooperation and support in keeping our schools open and safe for all who attend them.
We would also like to reassure our parents that we are working to minimize our students' time to be absent from class for exposure. Fontana Unified remains actively involved in attaining the most up-to-date guidelines and approved protocol procedures to ensure our students can return to class promptly and safely. Current guidelines for protocols related to exposure, display of possible symptoms, and positive COVID results are found on our website at https://www.fusd.net/domain/3355. As directives change, the District will respond and adapt quickly to help keep our community informed of any updates.
Again, we want to thank you for your continued collaboration as we partner together to navigate the pandemic successfully.
(Randal Bassett is the FUSD superintendent.)
