As I write this editorial, please note that I am only writing on my behalf and not as the collective board of Fontana Unified School District.
On Nov. 18, an article was written in the Herald News with the heading “Union leaders glad that their favored candidates retain 3-2 edge on Fontana School Board.”
When I read the article, I was taken back by the divisive tone of the story. Maybe it’s just me, but assuming that every decision is a 3-2 gives the perception that we are not independent thinkers or decision makers. More importantly, it gives the impression that this body of elected leaders can never collaborate positively. This is a bad message for our students and our community.
I am grateful for the continued support of the Fontana Teachers Association and the United Steelworkers 8599 throughout my last four runs for school board (2016, 2017, 2018, and 2022). In my humble opinion, having strong relationships with every education partner, which includes our unions, is critical to the success of school systems.
The article insinuates that we blindly support our union partners or only those who support/endorse us in elections. This simply is not true. As trustees, we make decisions that are best for students ... and students only.
There have been instances where a grievance has been filed on behalf of an employee being represented by our union partners. I have made decisions that have not been favorable and some that have been favorable. For some individuals, policy decisions or other decisions may be made within the context of a political process, but ultimately, the goal is to have effective independent school governance.
There is no doubt that Mayor Warren exudes a tremendous amount of influence in the Fontana community, but she is only one perspective. She may not agree with some of my decisions as a board trustee or believe that I’m not making our children a priority. However, as an educator, an active father of two children in Fontana USD and a grandfather of children in the district, I work hard daily to make sure ALL our scholars in the Fontana school community and in San Bernardino County are the number one priority. I’ve always said that my barometer is the success of my children. If it’s not good for them, it’s not good for the 34,000 we are entrusted to serve.
As 1/5 of the governance team, I will continue to govern on the principles of transparency, accountability, responsibility, autonomy, fairness, engagement, and partnerships. If we want to be successful in our district with culturally and linguistically diverse students, we will need to continue to co-create a district culture of high expectations with our scholars, teachers, parents, and community. I ask that all stakeholders in our community focus on positive collaboration to ensure our Fontana scholars are equipped to be stellar citizens today and in the future.
(Mars Serna is a member of the Fontana Board of Education.)
